Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

When you look at it from the side, Seagate's Laptop Ultrathin HDD is almost easy to miss. Measuring just 5 mm tall, it’s one of the thinnest hard drives in existence. We got our hands on the 500 GB model to see if it can keep up with larger disks.

Results: PCMark 7

The Laptop Ultrathin HDD’s performance in PCMark 7 is similar to its behavior in the previous benchmarks, which is to say that it's decent. Not stellar. Not terrible. Just average. Naturally, it cannot compete at the same level as our 7200 RPM contenders due to its slower spindle speed. And that variable, along with a chunk of NAND flash, is why Seagate's Momentus XT (now known as the Laptop SSHD) takes the top spot by such a large margin.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nevilence 01 August 2013 04:29
    makes ya wonder how small this format can go. impressive.
  • razor512 01 August 2013 04:34
    For the hard drive being benchmarked, is it possible for tomshardware to color the text to make them easier to find in the list?

    for example http://i.imgur.com/VXwTs6y.jpg
    it only takes about 3 seconds to do (even faster if you are in the process of making the chart and not changing colors in post)
  • Someone Somewhere 01 August 2013 05:07
    Its main selling point is the fact that it's only 5 mm thick, instead of the 9.5"
    Think you meant 9.5mm there.

    At least it's not got proprietary connectors like the WD 5mm ones do. Think you need to add one of those to the benchmarks though - it's Seagate's biggest competition.
  • slomo4sho 01 August 2013 06:04
    This would be a good choice for a mITX build when you want budget storage to complement a SSD.
  • Someone Somewhere 01 August 2013 06:28
    Not really; it'll cost significantly more per GB than a 9.5mm drive, but all the bays are fine with the thicker drives.
  • slomo4sho 01 August 2013 06:54
    11265059 said:
    Not really; it'll cost significantly more per GB than a 9.5mm drive, but all the bays are fine with the thicker drives.

    Regular thickness drives are $60-80 and this one is mentioned to be under $100 with no price given for the consumer market. I wouldn't mind paying a small premium for a drive that utilizes 53% of the area of a 9.5mm drive.
  • Someone Somewhere 01 August 2013 08:07
    The thing is there's nothing you can do with the extra space; it's a couple of millimeters in the middle of an HDD cage
  • XngXtuHl 01 August 2013 08:11
    No point in 5 mm HDD, any laptop can install regular 9 mm HDD
    More expensive, more slower
  • Flying-Q 01 August 2013 08:12
    Please Tom's, get rid of the new format for pictures having the caption as an alpha-blended banner overlapping the bottom of the picture. This article's second picture, which attempts to illustrate the thinness of the new drive, is ruined by the new captioning method. Use some intelligence and put the caption UNDER the picture. This is the way that has worked for decades in both print and online. Why change something that works for a system that fails?
  • Someone Somewhere 01 August 2013 08:14
    11265453 said:
    No point in 5 mm HDD, any laptop can install regular 9 mm HDD
    More expensive, more slower

    Nope, ultrabooks often have 7mm slots or none, and soon I'd expect that to be 5mm.
