Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: PCMark 7

The Laptop Ultrathin HDD’s performance in PCMark 7 is similar to its behavior in the previous benchmarks, which is to say that it's decent. Not stellar. Not terrible. Just average. Naturally, it cannot compete at the same level as our 7200 RPM contenders due to its slower spindle speed. And that variable, along with a chunk of NAND flash, is why Seagate's Momentus XT (now known as the Laptop SSHD) takes the top spot by such a large margin.