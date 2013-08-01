Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: Power Consumption And Efficiency
Power Consumption
The Laptop Ultrathin HDD’s read and write results turn out to be thoroughly average (which isn't bad for a product designed for constrained dimensions, not for blazing speed). But its power consumption is another story entirely. Since the 5 mm drive only has one platter to spin, it doesn't burn a lot of juice. Seagate posts good numbers overall, not always topping the charts, but certainly trending higher than it did in the performance benchmarks, drawing between 0.5 W at idle and 2.7 W at maximum data transfer speed.
Efficiency
The ratio of performance to power consumption gives us some insight into each hard drive's efficiency, and the usage scenarios to which they're best suited. The streaming writes and database efficiency of Seagate's Laptop Ultrathin HDD are top-of-the-line compared to other 2.5" products spinning at 5400 RPM.
At least it's not got proprietary connectors like the WD 5mm ones do. Think you need to add one of those to the benchmarks though - it's Seagate's biggest competition.
Regular thickness drives are $60-80 and this one is mentioned to be under $100 with no price given for the consumer market. I wouldn't mind paying a small premium for a drive that utilizes 53% of the area of a 9.5mm drive.
More expensive, more slower
Nope, ultrabooks often have 7mm slots or none, and soon I'd expect that to be 5mm.