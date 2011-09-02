Universal Laptop Power Adapters For The Air, Road, And Wall

Duracell 90 W Universal AC/Auto/Air Adapter

Duracell is now a registered trademark of Procter & Gamble. While Duracell is branded on this adapter, this is not a Duracell product per se. It is actually manufactured under license by Battery-Biz. The company supplies the majority of Duracell's product-specific batteries and power products, such as car inverters. If your product has "Duracell" plastered on it, but it isn't a watch, AAA, AA, C, D, or 9 V battery, there's a good chance Battery-Biz makes it.

This charging kit covers the three basic modes of travel: the air, in a car, and when you have an AC outlet handy. It also happens to be one of two universal adapters sold under the Duracell brand. Covering that trio of bases costs about $90, which is about $20 more than the 90 W model with the cigarette lighter receptacle plug on its own. There's also a 40 W adapter, but that's specifically for netbooks.

The adapter includes Velcro strips for cable management, but you're going to end up with a corded mess one way or the other. The cables that connect to the power adapters aren't angled, making them difficult to pack away. And although this is one of the few adapters that actually includes an EmPower plug, there is a very faint high-frequency squeal that emanates from the adapter when it's used with certain 16 V notebooks.

While Duracell backs this up with a three-year warranty, nobody likes dealing with the RMA process for silly manufacturing deficiencies. The problem seems to disappear when we use the adapter with 19 V notebooks, so the problem could be related to the sense resistors responsible for lowering the voltage.