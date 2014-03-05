PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X: Water Makes Hawaii Comfortable

Results: Far Cry 3
Far Cry 3 responds a little more eagerly to PowerColor’s mild overclock, and the lower temperatures appear to help it through the game, even when using AMD’s Quiet firmware (the card's default switch setting).
Minimums are close to averages in this title, and PowerColor’s top-performing factory-overclock maintains its lead throughout.
I personally prefer averages above 30 FPS and minimums above 20 FPS. At 5760x1080 and Ultra quality, Far Cry 3 takes the average frame rate of all three cards dangerously close to what I'd consider playable.
Frame rate over time shows that only the liquid-cooled card can keep its nose above 20 FPS.
The 60 MHz-overclock that PowerColor applies through a BIOS selector barely helps at these settings.
$100++ from GTX 780 Ti
http://pcpartpicker.com/parts/video-card/#sort=a7&qq=1&c=153
It has a $150 cooler (including the back plate, etc).
Of course Asus has a special cooler too. But Asus had the opportunity to drop its price, and the 290x has indeed dropped by $50 to $100 in the past two weeks. Supply is catching up with demand.
Unfortunately for PowerColor, its LCS 290X has been out-of-stock for more than two weeks. So they get stuck with prices that are at least two weeks old, at least until someone gets new inventory and lowers their price.
Sucks to be them, they should have restocked their sellers more quickly :)
But it's still cheaper than a water-cooled 780 Ti :)
Did you happen to notice any variability under load for your core speed while overclocked on the LCS card?
I have a Sapphire Tri-X OC R9 290X that is rock solid at its stock 1040MHz, but that starts bouncing the core clock all around when any core overclocking is applied.
With my quiet fan curve, load temps top out around 85°C; well below AMD's specified throttle point of 95°C.
If your liquid cooled cards are solid at 1200MHz, I am curious if Power Tune starts to throttle in a less severe way after going above 70- or 80°C.
Thanks for confirming that your test card was not throttling; back to troubleshooting my setup!
Good point; I will have to retest with a cooler fan curve.
Not sure if this will be the issue though as even a 20MHz bump to the core, and +50% power limit added to this, causes throttling with under 85°C temps.
Thanks for the thoughts!