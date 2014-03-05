PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X: Water Makes Hawaii Comfortable

Results: Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 responds a little more eagerly to PowerColor’s mild overclock, and the lower temperatures appear to help it through the game, even when using AMD’s Quiet firmware (the card's default switch setting).

Minimums are close to averages in this title, and PowerColor’s top-performing factory-overclock maintains its lead throughout.

I personally prefer averages above 30 FPS and minimums above 20 FPS. At 5760x1080 and Ultra quality, Far Cry 3 takes the average frame rate of all three cards dangerously close to what I'd consider playable.

Frame rate over time shows that only the liquid-cooled card can keep its nose above 20 FPS.

The 60 MHz-overclock that PowerColor applies through a BIOS selector barely helps at these settings.