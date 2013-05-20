League Of Legends Performance, Benchmarked

League Of Legends: CPU Benchmarks

Lastly, we're testing a handful of CPUs to gauge this title's dependence on platform performance. What does it take to avoid a bottleneck?

Seeing that a dual-core Athlon II X2 260 manages to stay above 90 FPS at all times, it's a safe bet that LoL players don't have much to worry about as far as processor-based limitations are concerned. Any dual-core CPU above 2 GHz is probably a safe bet for smooth frame rates.

Remember that the mobile AMD A10-4600M (2.3 GHz base clock) and Intel's mobile Core i5-3210M (2.5 GHz base clock) are both able to keep frame rates above 35 FPS using weaker on-die graphics engines at this title's highest detail settings and a resolution of 1920x1080.