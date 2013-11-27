Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Results: Battlefield 3
Lenovo’s Erazer series is supposed to be designed for gaming, yet its single Radeon HD 8950 lags behind the $1300 build’s GeForce GTX 770. With a potent Sandy Bridge-E-based six-core, 12-thread CPU, the Erazer X700 instead appears better-suited to general-purpose enthusiast-class computing.
HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950