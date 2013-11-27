Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Lenovo’s high-value enthusiast graphics card continues to struggle against the $1300 PC’s more expensive 3D subsystem in Skyrim. Although this title struggled to scale early in its life, subsequent patches smoothed out processor performance. Nevertheless, The X700's six-core CPU provides little to no benefit over the $1300 machine’s four cores.
HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950