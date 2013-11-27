Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Power And Heat

Quad-core Haswell-based processors consume far less power than Intel's hexa-core Sandy Bridge-E design, even at idle, making the cheaper machines appear more energy-friendly. The $2550 System Builder Marathon system's three graphics cards also consume copious wattage, placing Lenovo's Erazer X700 in the middle of this chart.

The Erazer X700’s closed-loop liquid cooler outshines the priciest SBM build's big heat sink, even though large heat sinks consistently place well against closed-loop configurations in our most recent round-ups. Lenovo applies more voltage to achieve its overclock. But high temperatures, even after opening up our chassis, made it easy to blame a mediocre CPU sample for the $2550 machine’s heat woes.