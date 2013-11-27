Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Power And Heat
Quad-core Haswell-based processors consume far less power than Intel's hexa-core Sandy Bridge-E design, even at idle, making the cheaper machines appear more energy-friendly. The $2550 System Builder Marathon system's three graphics cards also consume copious wattage, placing Lenovo's Erazer X700 in the middle of this chart.
The Erazer X700’s closed-loop liquid cooler outshines the priciest SBM build's big heat sink, even though large heat sinks consistently place well against closed-loop configurations in our most recent round-ups. Lenovo applies more voltage to achieve its overclock. But high temperatures, even after opening up our chassis, made it easy to blame a mediocre CPU sample for the $2550 machine’s heat woes.
HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950