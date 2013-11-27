Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Overall Performance And Efficiency

Even though some of us weren’t around in the days of the old turbo button, we still remember seeing it on cases many years ago. And we learned that everyone left this button engaged all of the time; switching it off would force lower clock rates otherwise. We believe the same thing will happen with the Erazer X700’s Overclock button, so we used that configuration as the baseline for comparisons.

A CPU overclock doesn’t do anything for the X700’s value-oriented enthusiast graphics card of course, but the performance benefits are easy to see in other benchmarks. Unfortunately, the $1300 System Builder Marathon configuration is a significantly faster platform for gaming.

Zeroing out the scale in the chart above so that nothing is shown to be more than 100% efficient, we see that the Erazer X700 becomes far more efficient when its overclock is disabled. That’s probably because Lenovo pushes the CPU to 1.4 V when it's tuned up.

Haswell-based machines are slower, yet consume so much less power that they take big efficiency leads.