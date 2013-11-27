Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Getting To Know Lenovo's Erazer X700

The Erazer X700 comes factory-configured to a 3.9 GHz overclock, which is tied to a function button between the power button and front (top) panel ports. Singular USB 2.0, USB 3.0, headphone, and microphone jacks are available in the same vicinity.

Behind the front panel, there’s a USB 3.0 drive dock with an extra power connector. I hoped to find an exact match on the company's website, but Lenovo doesn’t show this angle on any of its external drives. A snap-on cover prevents dust from collecting inside the port, but also keeps the spring-loaded top panel door from closing all the way.

A full view of the back panel reveals how the top door remains partly depressed when dust covers are on the ports. The Wi-Fi card and I/O panel can also be seen from this angle.

The Wi-Fi antenna folds down and rotates 90° to each side. The I/O panel features six analog stereo jacks, optical and coaxial digital audio, six USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and a GbE connector.

The Erazer X700 front panel door opens to reveal five 5.25” and one 3.5” bay. The 3.5” bay is filled with a so-called 25-in-1 card reader (multiple versions of five standards), while two of the 5.25” bays include dual-format (2.5” and 3.5”) hard drive trays. Between those, Lenovo adds a PLDS (Phillips Lite-On Data Storage) 12x Blu-ray burner that system documentation mislabels as a Blu-ray reader and DVD writer combo drive.

A multimedia keyboard and programmable-function gaming mouse are included, along with mouse software, mouse weights, documentation, and AMD’s current Radeon HD 8950 gaming bundle certificate.