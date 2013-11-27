Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Inside Lenovo's Erazer X700
Lenovo uses a mid-weight sheet steel case and card bracket to prevent damage during shipping, along with extra-thick flexible foam packaging and a double cardboard box.
As a prosumer, I used to get terribly upset when I'd open a full ATX system and find a microATX motherboard inside. Improvements in on-board components have made add-in cards less necessary for most gamers, however.
The biggest problem we spot is that the single-band 802.11n Wi-Fi card must be removed to facilitate a CrossFire upgrade for the included Radeon HD 8950 graphics card.
No amount of packaging can completely protect the motherboard from the impact of a heavy CPU cooler in shipping, so Lenovo uses an unbranded version of Intel’s BXRTS2011LC closed-loop liquid cooler. Both the Intel and Lenovo solutions are manufactured by Asetek, and the 1.5” radiators that accompany them are halfway between Asetek’s 550LC and 570LC factory-configured options.
One problem of liquid cooling is that its remote fans no longer blow onto voltage regulator components. Lenovo solves this issue by adding a standard 60 x 10 mm fan and partial shroud over its PWM heat sink. We’d need something like Antec’s SpotCool to accomplish this task in our own builds.
HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950