Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

By

Famed for its ThinkPads, data center-oriented servers, and dependable office PCs, Lenovo is looking to carve out a piece of the enthusiast segment with its Erazer X700 gaming system. Can this sexy-looking setup stand up against our SBM configurations?

Test Systems Configuration

Test Hardware Configurations
Lenovo Erazer X700ASRock M8 $550 Barebone$1300 Enthusiast PC$2550 Performance PC
Processor (Overclock)Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 3.9 GHz, 1.41 VIntel Core i7-4770K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 4.1 GHz, 1.08 VIntel Core i7-4670K 3.4 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.3 GHz, 1.25 VIntel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.2 GHz, 1.25 V
Graphics (Overclock)AMD Radeon HD 8950: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000EVGA GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200Gigabyte GTX 770: 1037-1089 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000O/C to 1239 MHz GDDR5-75003x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680
Memory (Overclock)16 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, 1.5 V8 GB  Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.5 V8 GB Corsair DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1800 CL 9-11-11-28, 1.535 V16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable
Motherboard (Overclock)Lenovo 10122: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLKASRock Z87 M8: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLKGigabyte Z87X-OC: LGA 1150 Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLKASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
OpticalPLDS DH12B2SH 12x BDR 16x DVD±RSamsung SH-224: 24x DVD±RSamsung SH-224: 24x DVD±RPioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R
CaseLenovo X7 series Mid TowerNZXT Tempest 210Antec GX 700Lian Li PC-9NA
CPU CoolerAsetek 120 x 38 mm Closed Loop Liquid CoolerAMD Boxed CoolerCorsair H50Noctua NH-D14 SE2011
Hard DriveSamsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSDWestern WD10EZEX 1 TB, SATA 6Gb/s HDDSamsung 840 MZ7TD120BW 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSDMushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
PowerAcBel FS8003: 625 W, 80 PLUS GoldAntec VP-450: 450 W, ATX12V v2.3Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS BronzeCorsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 13.9Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQLNvidia GeForce 326.80 BetaNvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta
ChipsetIntel INF 9.3.0.1026Intel INF 9.4.0.1017Intel INF 9.4.0.1017Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Many enthusiast builders aren't sure what standard memory is, believing that DDR3-1600 CAS 9 applies. Even though we believe JEDEC should have standardizes that data rate at CAS 9, the council initially took a more conservative approach at CAS 11. Most large manufacturers have stuck with that original spec for backwards compatibility, and its not surprisingly found in this Erazer X700 sample.

By now, you're probably wondering why we never reviewed the Radeon HD 8950. This "new" card follows AMD’s "by any other name" marketing tactic, and is identical to the Radeon 7950 3 GB we reviewed almost two years ago, except for its the name. Even after the rebrand, the performance of AMD’s high-value 7950 is still pretty sweet.

AMD's 7000-series Radeons required DisplayPort for a third monitor up until recently. Though many options exist, StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort-to-Dual-Link DVI adapter gives us the flexibility of resolutions beyond 1920x1080 on that output, and without the need to buy new dual-interface monitors to support those higher resolutions in Eyefinity.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Battlefield 3Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
F1 2012Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimUpdate 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Second Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
Far Cry 3V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. FRAPS "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
Adobe Creative Suite
Adobe After Effects CS6Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
Adobe Photoshop CS6Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Adobe Premeire Pro CS6Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
TotalCode Studio 2.5Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Adobe Acrobat XVersion 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
Autodesk 3ds Max 2013Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
BlenderVersion: 2.67b, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
Visual Studio 2010Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
File Compression
WinZipVersion 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.3, Benchmark Only
PCMark 8Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
SiSoftware Sandra 2011Version 2013.10.19.50, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
