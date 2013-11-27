Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Test Systems Configuration
|Test Hardware Configurations
|Lenovo Erazer X700
|ASRock M8 $550 Barebone
|$1300 Enthusiast PC
|$2550 Performance PC
|Processor (Overclock)
|Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 3.9 GHz, 1.41 V
|Intel Core i7-4770K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 4.1 GHz, 1.08 V
|Intel Core i7-4670K 3.4 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.3 GHz, 1.25 V
|Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.2 GHz, 1.25 V
|Graphics (Overclock)
|AMD Radeon HD 8950: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000
|EVGA GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200
|Gigabyte GTX 770: 1037-1089 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000O/C to 1239 MHz GDDR5-7500
|3x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680
|Memory (Overclock)
|16 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, 1.5 V
|8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.5 V
|8 GB Corsair DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1800 CL 9-11-11-28, 1.535 V
|16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable
|Motherboard (Overclock)
|Lenovo 10122: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock Z87 M8: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
|Gigabyte Z87X-OC: LGA 1150 Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK
|Optical
|PLDS DH12B2SH 12x BDR 16x DVD±R
|Samsung SH-224: 24x DVD±R
|Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R
|Case
|Lenovo X7 series Mid Tower
|NZXT Tempest 210
|Antec GX 700
|Lian Li PC-9NA
|CPU Cooler
|Asetek 120 x 38 mm Closed Loop Liquid Cooler
|AMD Boxed Cooler
|Corsair H50
|Noctua NH-D14 SE2011
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Western WD10EZEX 1 TB, SATA 6Gb/s HDD
|Samsung 840 MZ7TD120BW 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Power
|AcBel FS8003: 625 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|Antec VP-450: 450 W, ATX12V v2.3
|Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze
|Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 13.9
|Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.3.0.1026
Many enthusiast builders aren't sure what standard memory is, believing that DDR3-1600 CAS 9 applies. Even though we believe JEDEC should have standardizes that data rate at CAS 9, the council initially took a more conservative approach at CAS 11. Most large manufacturers have stuck with that original spec for backwards compatibility, and its not surprisingly found in this Erazer X700 sample.
By now, you're probably wondering why we never reviewed the Radeon HD 8950. This "new" card follows AMD’s "by any other name" marketing tactic, and is identical to the Radeon 7950 3 GB we reviewed almost two years ago, except for its the name. Even after the rebrand, the performance of AMD’s high-value 7950 is still pretty sweet.
AMD's 7000-series Radeons required DisplayPort for a third monitor up until recently. Though many options exist, StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort-to-Dual-Link DVI adapter gives us the flexibility of resolutions beyond 1920x1080 on that output, and without the need to buy new dual-interface monitors to support those higher resolutions in Eyefinity.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Second Fraps Test Set 1: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF) Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Defaults (4x AA, 16x AF)
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Second Fraps Test Set 1: DX11, High Details No AA, 8x AF, FXAA enabled Test Set 2: DX11, Ultra Details, 8x AA, 16x AF, FXAA enabled
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. FRAPS "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.67b, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3, Benchmark Only
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version 2013.10.19.50, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
