Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Test Systems Configuration

Test Hardware Configurations Lenovo Erazer X700 ASRock M8 $550 Barebone $1300 Enthusiast PC $2550 Performance PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 3.9 GHz, 1.41 V Intel Core i7-4770K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical Cores O/C to 4.1 GHz, 1.08 V Intel Core i7-4670K 3.4 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.3 GHz, 1.25 V Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz, Six Physical CoresO/C to 4.2 GHz, 1.25 V Graphics (Overclock) AMD Radeon HD 8950: 925 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000 EVGA GTX 760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-7200 Gigabyte GTX 770: 1037-1089 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000O/C to 1239 MHz GDDR5-7500 3x EVGA GTX-760: 980-1033 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008 O/C to 1130 MHz GDDR5-6680 Memory (Overclock) 16 GB Hyundai DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, 1.5 V 8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1600 8-9-8-21, 1.5 V 8 GB Corsair DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-1800 CL 9-11-11-28, 1.535 V 16 GB Mushkin DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, Not Overclockable Motherboard (Overclock) Lenovo 10122: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock Z87 M8: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK Gigabyte Z87X-OC: LGA 1150 Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock X79 Extreme6: LGA 2011, Intel X79 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK Optical PLDS DH12B2SH 12x BDR 16x DVD±R Samsung SH-224: 24x DVD±R Samsung SH-224: 24x DVD±R Pioneer BDR-2208: 15x BD-R Case Lenovo X7 series Mid Tower NZXT Tempest 210 Antec GX 700 Lian Li PC-9NA CPU Cooler Asetek 120 x 38 mm Closed Loop Liquid Cooler AMD Boxed Cooler Corsair H50 Noctua NH-D14 SE2011 Hard Drive Samsung 830 MZ7PC128HAFU 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Western WD10EZEX 1 TB, SATA 6Gb/s HDD Samsung 840 MZ7TD120BW 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power AcBel FS8003: 625 W, 80 PLUS Gold Antec VP-450: 450 W, ATX12V v2.3 Corsair 650TX: 650 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair HX850: 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 13.9 Nvidia GeForce 320.49 WHQL Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta Nvidia GeForce 326.80 Beta Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1026 Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.4.0.1017 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Many enthusiast builders aren't sure what standard memory is, believing that DDR3-1600 CAS 9 applies. Even though we believe JEDEC should have standardizes that data rate at CAS 9, the council initially took a more conservative approach at CAS 11. Most large manufacturers have stuck with that original spec for backwards compatibility, and its not surprisingly found in this Erazer X700 sample.

By now, you're probably wondering why we never reviewed the Radeon HD 8950. This "new" card follows AMD’s "by any other name" marketing tactic, and is identical to the Radeon 7950 3 GB we reviewed almost two years ago, except for its the name. Even after the rebrand, the performance of AMD’s high-value 7950 is still pretty sweet.

AMD's 7000-series Radeons required DisplayPort for a third monitor up until recently. Though many options exist, StarTech's MDP2DVID DisplayPort-to-Dual-Link DVI adapter gives us the flexibility of resolutions beyond 1920x1080 on that output, and without the need to buy new dual-interface monitors to support those higher resolutions in Eyefinity.