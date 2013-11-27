Lenovo Erazer X700 Gaming PC Review: Is It As Fast As It Looks?

Results: 3DMark And PCMark
The System Builder Marathon $2550 machine was built to excel in both games and productivity applications, so a bunch of its money went towards three-way SLI. It was also overclocked a little further than Lenovo’s Erazer X700, so it makes a clean sweep of 3DMark.
The $1300 PC was configured to be a mid-grade desktop that excels in games, so its budget was also skewed towards graphics. It achieves a higher graphics score in 3DMark, but its Physics score is sub-par, even compared to my own ASRock M8 review.
PCMark is primarily limited by hard drive performance, though this recent version puts a little more emphasis on the rest of the system. The $1300 to $1535 machines still perform well, in spite of lower host processing core counts.
HD 8XXX cards are rebranded 7XXX cards for OEMS to use for marketing, cause you know, uninformed Consumers love to think that larger number means better and that new products(despite not really being new) convinces them to buy it. an 8950 should be a rebranded 7950