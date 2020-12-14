LG 27GN950-B 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: One Fast Pixel Mover

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.
With DisplayHDR 600 certification and a local dimming feature, the 27GN950-B boasts some killer HDR. Though it isn’t quite as impressive as an FALD display, it’s one of the best edge lit HDR monitors we’ve tested.
HDR Brightness and Contrast
DisplayHDR 600? Try over 759 nits peak. That is an impressive amount of light coming from a 27-inch monitor. Only the 1,000-nit capable PG27UQ and X27 beat it. In the black level contest, FALD wins the day with the X27’s 0.0185-nit score. Samsung’s VA panel is also impressive ,but the 27GN950-B is very respectable with 0.0896 nit. Resulting contrast is strong at 8,475.3:1. With most HDR monitors delivering the same contrast ratios for SDR (1,013.6:1 after our calibration) and HDR, the LG is a stand-out.
Grayscale, EOTF and Color
The LG 27GN950-B could benefit from an adjustable white point in HDR mode. Brightness steps above 50% have a visible coolness. Dialing in better grayscale tracking would mean an even more three-dimensional HDR picture. The EOTF luminance curve tracks almost perfectly with a transition to tone-mapping at 70%. This mitigates the grayscale error somewhat.
HDR color accuracy tends toward oversaturation, but the effect isn’t too grievous. The inner and outer-most points are nearly perfect while the mid-range tones are a little bolder. Most users will enjoy the 27GN950-B’s HDR presentation. Overall, it looks really good, but these charts suggest that a little better performance could be had.
A very nice monitor, well-suited to DisplayPort, DSC and the new graphics cards coming out (I was lucky to bag an RTX3070)