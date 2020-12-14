LG 27GN950-B 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: One Fast Pixel Mover

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

With DisplayHDR 600 certification and a local dimming feature, the 27GN950-B boasts some killer HDR. Though it isn’t quite as impressive as an FALD display, it’s one of the best edge lit HDR monitors we’ve tested.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

DisplayHDR 600? Try over 759 nits peak. That is an impressive amount of light coming from a 27-inch monitor. Only the 1,000-nit capable PG27UQ and X27 beat it. In the black level contest, FALD wins the day with the X27’s 0.0185-nit score. Samsung’s VA panel is also impressive ,but the 27GN950-B is very respectable with 0.0896 nit. Resulting contrast is strong at 8,475.3:1. With most HDR monitors delivering the same contrast ratios for SDR (1,013.6:1 after our calibration) and HDR, the LG is a stand-out.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The LG 27GN950-B could benefit from an adjustable white point in HDR mode. Brightness steps above 50% have a visible coolness. Dialing in better grayscale tracking would mean an even more three-dimensional HDR picture. The EOTF luminance curve tracks almost perfectly with a transition to tone-mapping at 70%. This mitigates the grayscale error somewhat.

HDR color accuracy tends toward oversaturation, but the effect isn’t too grievous. The inner and outer-most points are nearly perfect while the mid-range tones are a little bolder. Most users will enjoy the 27GN950-B’s HDR presentation. Overall, it looks really good, but these charts suggest that a little better performance could be had.