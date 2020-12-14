Trending

LG 27GN950-B 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: One Fast Pixel Mover

One of the fastest 4K monitors we've ever tested

LG 27GN950-B
(Image: © LG)

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

With DisplayHDR 600 certification and a local dimming feature, the 27GN950-B boasts some killer HDR. Though it isn’t quite as impressive as an FALD display, it’s one of the best edge lit HDR monitors we’ve tested.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

LG 27GN950

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
LG 27GN950

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
LG 27GN950

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

DisplayHDR 600? Try over 759 nits peak. That is an impressive amount of light coming from a 27-inch monitor. Only the 1,000-nit capable PG27UQ and X27 beat it. In the black level contest, FALD wins the day with the X27’s 0.0185-nit score. Samsung’s VA panel is also impressive ,but the 27GN950-B is very respectable with 0.0896 nit. Resulting contrast is strong at 8,475.3:1. With most HDR monitors delivering the same contrast ratios for SDR (1,013.6:1 after our calibration) and HDR, the LG is a stand-out.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

LG 27GN950

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
LG 27GN950

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The LG 27GN950-B could benefit from an adjustable white point in HDR mode. Brightness steps above 50% have a visible coolness. Dialing in better grayscale tracking would mean an even more three-dimensional HDR picture. The EOTF luminance curve tracks almost perfectly with a transition to tone-mapping at 70%. This mitigates the grayscale error somewhat.

HDR color accuracy tends toward oversaturation, but the effect isn’t too grievous. The inner and outer-most points are nearly perfect while the mid-range tones are a little bolder. Most users will enjoy the 27GN950-B’s HDR presentation. Overall, it looks really good, but these charts suggest that a little better performance could be had.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CXB 14 December 2020 22:51
    The most recent firmware to the LG 27GN950-B pushes the display rate to 160Hz at 4k (the firmware takes a nervous 30+ minutes to load)
    A very nice monitor, well-suited to DisplayPort, DSC and the new graphics cards coming out (I was lucky to bag an RTX3070)
  • Wanderingm00se 15 December 2020 00:32
    Honestly, if this had an HDMI 2.1 it would have been an instant buy for me running this well. Maybe a refresh next year will have it. Got a series X as video card prices in Canada are insane right now if available and consoles are almost readily available and are cheaper than US pricing after conversion.
