LG 27GN950-B 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: One Fast Pixel Mover

Viewing Angles

IPS viewing angles are the order of the day for the 27GN950-B. The side angle shows an obvious green tint with a small reduction in brightness. Detail remains visible in the darker steps. The top view shows a blue shift, but detail is better than average with only a slight drop in gamma and brightness. This is a little better than most IPS panels we’ve tested.

Screen Uniformity

None of the screens here have perfect uniformity; they all have some visible issues, but the 27GN950-B comes out on top with only slight hotspots in the corners. They can just be seen when all room lights are off, and a black field pattern is displayed. We couldn’t see any issues in real-world content. Color uniformity also showed no visible aberrations.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The LG 27GN950-B ties for the fastest 4K monitor we’ve tested. Though it posts the same 7ms response time as nearly all 144 Hz panels, it has lower input lag than all but the XG27UQ. Only the 240 Hz Samsung can beat it in a twitch contest. Even at the 110-120 fps speeds we were able to play at, we never saw a moment’s hesitation in any control input. The overdrive and Adaptive-Sync combine to provide perfect video processing that is almost completely blur-free.