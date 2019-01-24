LG 34GK950F Curved Gaming Monitor Review: 144Hz Ultrawide With HDR

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

AOC Agon AG322QC4 View Site

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ View Site

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ve selected a varied group of HDR monitors to compare the 34GK950F against. At the high end is the full-array backlit Asus ROG Swift PG27U. It and the Philips 436M6 Momentum can hit 1,000 nits with HDR material. The rest are lower-output models, AOC’s Agon AG322QC4, ViewSonic’s VP3881 and another LG curved screen, the 34WK650.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The 34GK950F almost hit 372 nits in SDR mode, which is plenty of brightness for gaming, video, or workday tasks (first graph). It exceeded its stablemate, the 34WK650, by 100 nits, another point in favor of upgrading.

Black levels (second graph) fall in order of maximum output, except for the VA panels (Philips and AOC), which operate in another league.

Resulting contrast for our review monitor (third graph) was strong at 1,067.4:1, the best of the IPS panels here.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Calibrating our review sample to 200 nits brightness caused almost no harm to contrast, with the monitor scoring an excellent 1017.8:1 (second graph). Thanks to RGB sliders that start center-range, balanced adjustments to grayscale are possible. While contrast isn’t on the level of a VA panel, it is slightly above-average among IPS monitors.

Intra-image contrast (third graph) is a bit lower at 981:1, but that is typical performance for a high-quality IPS screen. The score is edged out by the monitor’s cousin, the 34WK650, but the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye. The 34GK950F is premium-priced but delivers performance to match.



MORE: Best Gaming Monitors



MORE: How We Test Monitors



MORE: All Monitor Content