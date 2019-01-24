LG 34GK950F Curved Gaming Monitor Review: 144Hz Ultrawide With HDR

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag
Viewing Angles
LG is the master of IPS technology, and it shows in its superb viewing angles. Looking at the 34GK950F from 45 degrees off-axis, all you’ll notice is a 50 percent light reduction. There is almost no change in color or detail level. The top-down view is also strong, with better quality than we’ve seen from nearly every other monitor we’ve reviewed. The only way to improve upon these results is with an OLED screen.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
Our 34GK950F sample displayed some of the best black-field uniformity we’ve seen in a while. Only the 34WK650 measured better. There were no visible hotspots, bleed or glow. This helps contribute to solid intra-image contrast, and you can be sure that blacks will be uniform even at the extreme edges of the screen.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
Besides the extra color, the principal reason to upgrade from the 34WK650 to the 34GK950F is the gain in refresh rate. The 34GK950F is one of the few ultra-wide monitors to offer a native 144Hz. That puts it right in line with the most expensive gaming monitors, including the PG27U. It even managed a slightly quicker lag score than that $2,000 screen. Motion blur was non-existent, so we saw no benefit from using the blur-reducing backlight strobe. When framerates stay at 100 or above, there’s no need to take a cut in brightness.
MORE: Best Gaming Monitors
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: All Monitor Content
-Slight gamma errors
So its a faulty product and the panel is overdriven thus creating the many probs? Thats what a 4.5/editors choice means? Lucky Goldstar peddling off surplus in an advertorial.
Is 35"+? Nope.
Is it 16:10 or 16:9? Nope.
HDMI 2.1? Nope.
Is it full 10bit? ?
I guess that is just never going to happen as long as they can cut a display in half and sell it for more. :(
By yourself a 4k TV if you want those options. Or wait for the BFGDs to be released.
Fair enough. If a product is bad then it shouldn't get a good review. I understand your sentiment.
I've pasted the list of Pros that the author gave for this review below. The cons are also down there. Read through the list one more time and weigh each of the points for Pros and for Cons. How important is each point to the overall monitor experience? Then tell me what kind of score you would have given this monitor based on the weight of its Pros and its Cons.
Pros:
Out-of-box color accuracy
Accurate sRGB mode
DCI-P3 color
144Hz refresh rate
FreeSync 2, HDR10 support
Good blur reduction
Cons:
No HDR calibration option
Slight gamma errors
Hey Tanquan. Please read this as being sincere when I say I looked through your list. I wanted to address your complaints with this monitor.
DrivinFast247 touched on this already, but I wanted to elaborate. Let's say that you were shopping for a new pet and you read a review for a turtle. In the comment section of the turtle review you list out the qualities that you think a pet should have:
-Does it have fur? Nope.
-Does it bark? Nope.
-Does it have paws? Nope.
-Does it eat dog food? Nope?
The reason you're so disappointed is because you're looking for a dog. Not a turtle.
Returning back to the reality of this article, this is an ultra wide display and a good one at that. If you're looking for a big, flat, 16:9 screen then you want a 4K consumer TV. The kind of display reviewed here is only going to disappoint you.
This monitor is almost exactly what I'm looking for, but if I'm spending big on a high end display I really want 5 years from it. HDR implementation in games is very much early days right now, but I expect to see this improve over the next two years and I'm not sure HDR400 is going to cut it.
144hz, 1440p ultrawide, Freesync 2 is perfect. Even the 8bit FRC is fine by me. I just want a better HDR implementation.
Am I the only one?
There's tons of value in it because it could potentially save people hundreds of dollars for similarly sped'd freesync monitors compared to their G-sync counterparts.