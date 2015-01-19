Trending

LG 34UC97 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Yes, curved monitors are a thing now. We got our hands on LG's 34UC97 sporting a 34-inch width, 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440x1440 native resolution. It's pricey; is worth the premium you'll pay to be the first one on your block with this screen, though?

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Thanks to its AH-IPS technology, the 34UC97 looks pretty good from a 45-degree side angle. There is a visible light falloff, but color integrity is maintained perfectly. You'll also see a slight green shift and loss of detail when viewing the screen from above. If you’re wondering how the curve affects off-axis quality, in our opinion, it doesn’t. It’s much more subtle in person than in photos.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

With a zero-percent field pattern displayed, you can see slight hotspots in all four corners of the 34UC97, hurting the overall test result. LG's sample isn't the worst one here, though. We might theorize this is a weak point of the WQHD form factor (we’d have to measure more samples to say for sure). But obviously, AOC solved the issue somehow.

Here’s the white field measurement:

Even though LG finishes in last place, 7.77 percent is a good result. You won’t see any problems with the naked eye in brighter content. According to our C6 meter, the issue here is a slight hotspot in the center.

Screen Uniformity: Color

None of the monitors in the group have a visible color uniformity issue. This is area where IPS panels usually out-pace their TN counterparts. Then again, we’ve seen many newer TN monitors do well in this test. The EA294WMi is almost freakishly good, though the 34UC97 isn’t far behind.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The thought of gaming on three 34UC97s is almost drool-inducing. But we had to settle for a single screen. Luckily, its response time is fairly quick among 60Hz monitors. Most IPS panels hover around 25 milliseconds, and a few can draw the white field in 21. It’s not a huge difference, but when the action gets frantic, a little less motion blur is a good thing.

Here are the lag results:

The 34UC97 cruises to a comfortable first-place finish in the input lag test. While you won’t mistake it for a 144Hz model, most gamers should frag on it just fine. The immersiveness of the super-wide curved screen easily makes up for what it lacks in ultimate speed.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Grognak 19 January 2015 09:27
    I sure wish I could afford a screen like that, or the rig to go with it. Still, it's interesting how 21:9 just feels more natural when human FOV is about 4:3. It makes for great gameplay experiences, especially in first person games.
    Reply
  • spp85 19 January 2015 09:34
    Is this a FreeSync display?? Love to see the review here :)
    Reply
  • loki1944 19 January 2015 14:07
    Too bad it's not $1300 cool. Even the ROG Swift is cheaper than this.
    Reply
  • Sanjirox 19 January 2015 14:23
    Maybe it's 120 degrees per eye in which case 4:3 is a perfect match if you can only use one eye.
    Reply
  • arossetti 19 January 2015 14:44
    Waiting to see the new gaming model -u67. I'm sure the price on that one U.S. gonna suck too! But it is like buying two monitors.
    Reply
  • Merry_Blind 19 January 2015 15:05
    @Grognak Interesting! I've always wondered what was the actual aspect ratio of our vision. That 4:3 you talk about, is it per eye individually? or the two combined together?
    Reply
  • Fokissed 19 January 2015 15:32
    Human FOV, according to wikipedia:
    "The approximate field of view of an individual human eye is 95° away from the nose, 75° downward, 60° toward the nose, and 60° upward."
    "With eyeball rotation of about 90° (head rotation excluded, peripheral vision included), horizontal field of view is as high as 270°."
    This means 155°:135°(31:27, very squarish) for nonmoving eyes, and 270°:135°(2:1) for moving eyes.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 19 January 2015 15:56
    I think it's unforgivable that they didn't pack the USB cable. A USB3 A-to-B cable is not something most people have just have sitting on a shelf. You could argue that someone spending $1300 on a monitor has the money to pick one up, but I say for $1300 LG could have included a $5 cable in the box. Just ridiculous.
    Reply
  • teahsr 19 January 2015 16:07
    We know this is an expensive piece of equipment, but there isn’t anything else like the 34UC97 out there.

    ^^Except my Dell U3415W that is.....which is awesome..

    Now that 3440x1440 is around and more manufacturers are making this resolution, can we get it included in reviews?
    Reply
  • moogleslam 19 January 2015 17:37
    Needs 120Hz+ and G-Sync/FreeSync.
    Reply