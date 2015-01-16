LG G3 Smartphone Review: A Plethora Of Pixels And A Laser!

How We Tested

Benchmark Suite

Our current Android test line-up comprises six key sections: CPU, Web, GPU, GPGPU, Display, and Battery.

HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks Browsermark 2.1, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 CPU Core Benchmarks AnTuTu X (Anti-Detection), Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection), MobileXPRT 2013 GPU Core Benchmarks 3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate GPGPU Benchmarks CompuBenchRS Display Measurements Brightness(Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut (sRGB/AdobeRGB) Battery Tests Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM card removed Display Mode Device Default (non-adaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest available interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.

Comparison System Specs

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family is popular among Android handset OEMs, with most current high-end phones coming with a Snapdragon 800 series SoC. The LG G3, like many of the 2014 flagship phones, is using the highest performing 8974AC variant of Snapdragon 801. We’ll be comparing the G3 to the OnePlus One and Samsung Galaxy S5, both competing phones that use the same SoC. We’re including the Oppo N1 (running CyanogenMod), not because it’s a direct competitor with the G3, but to show the performance difference between the Snapdragon 801 and the mid-range 600. The brand new Galaxy Note 4 uses the latest Snapdragon 805 SoC.

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

iPhone 6 Plus View Site

Note: The Canadian G3 we tested used software version KVT49L. It’s unfortunate that six months after its release, the G3 is still running Android 4.4.2. Apparently, LG is going to skip version 4.4.4 and go straight to 5.0 Lollipop.

The LG G3 should have similar system performance to the OnePlus One and the Galaxy S5, since they’re all using the same SoC. However, on-screen GPU performance is expected to be lower on the G3 due to its higher-resolution QHD display. Both the Note 4 and iPhone 6 Plus, with their newer CPU and GPU architectures, will demonstrate stronger performance numbers.

Excluding the Oppo N1, which is the largest phone of the group, all of the review units have similar sized batteries. Will they all have similar battery life, or will the different screen sizes for the two Galaxy devices skew the results?