Lian Li Lancool 215 Review: Lian Li’s Most Mainstream Case

We are using the following system for our case test bed:
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-9900K
|Motherboard
|Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition
|CPU Cooling
|Noctua NH-U12S Chromax Black
|Thermal Paste
|Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
|Storage
|Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair HX750i
Our Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi motherboard slotted into place with ease, as did the RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition graphics card. Only the thumbscrews were done up very tight from the factory, and while my trusty screwdriver helped loosen them up, needing a screwdriver defeats the point of having thumbscrews.
The big Corsair HX750i power supply also fit into place with ease, having just enough clearance at the rear for the cables. We would recommend you install the power cables before you install the power supply if it’s one this big, as connecting up the modular connectors afterwards will be difficult with the HDD caddy installed.
Cable Management
As far as cable management goes, I would once again like to applaud Lian Li. It’s not every day that we find Velcro straps included in a budget case, and while Lian Li also provided zipties, we simply didn’t need them. With just a few minutes of messing about, we managed to tidy up the rear and main compartments of the case. Not bad right?
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: All Case Content