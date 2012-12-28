Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

More Fortress 2 USB 3.0 Features
A trio of two-way fan speed controllers serve the Fortress 2’s three intakes, leaving exhaust fan management entirely to the motherboard. While we’d rather have our motherboard manage all fans, we first recommend making sure your motherboard is rated for at least 450 mA per header.
It appears that at some point after the initial tooling process, SilverStone decided to drop the Fortress 2’s eighth slot to make room for longer 5.25” drives. A cover panel fills the void where an eighth slot would have been.
Dust filters slide out from beneath each of the three bottom-mounted intake fans. Unfortunately, removing these filters requires the removal of the Fortress 2’s right side panel.
The FT02S-USB3.0’s cable kit focuses exclusively on current motherboard standards, but the installation kit does include a USB 3.0-to-2.0 internal header adapter.
Thanks for that; I was wondering when it would arrive.
He is running dual AMD 5850's with axial fans and a Corsair H50 water cooler cooling an AMD 8150, it's very quiet even at full fan.
In my P280 I have a OC Intel i7-3770k with an Antec 920 water cooler and 2 scythe 2k rpm fans, with the scythe at full power and the 920 on aggressive thermal settings it keeps he 4.7ghz oc under 50 deg c under almost all loads while not being excessively loud.
It would be interesting to repeat the tests with an axially-cooled graphics card. After all, that style of cooler would be the choice of someone building for low noise. Of particular interest would be the resulting temperature differences, especially of the Silverstone.
Toms, thanks for doing this series it was really nice to see the time and in depth detail put into this. I will be bookmarking these for reference on my future builds.