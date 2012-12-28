Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

More Fortress 2 USB 3.0 Features

A trio of two-way fan speed controllers serve the Fortress 2’s three intakes, leaving exhaust fan management entirely to the motherboard. While we’d rather have our motherboard manage all fans, we first recommend making sure your motherboard is rated for at least 450 mA per header.

It appears that at some point after the initial tooling process, SilverStone decided to drop the Fortress 2’s eighth slot to make room for longer 5.25” drives. A cover panel fills the void where an eighth slot would have been.

Dust filters slide out from beneath each of the three bottom-mounted intake fans. Unfortunately, removing these filters requires the removal of the Fortress 2’s right side panel.

The FT02S-USB3.0’s cable kit focuses exclusively on current motherboard standards, but the installation kit does include a USB 3.0-to-2.0 internal header adapter.