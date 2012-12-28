Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Building With The Fortress 2 USB 3.0
To show off its ultimate FT02S-USB3.0 configuration, SilverStone sent us four cloth-covered SATA cables, four hot-swap SAS-compliant backplane connectors, and a four-in-one SATA power connector, all separately boxed. While this is probably how we’d want our Fortress 2 equipped as well, we’re not sure we’d spend the extra $100 for the parts.
While the extras sure are nice, we tested the case in its stock trim, with only the single original SATA connector installed.
The FT02S-USB3.0 adds a USB 3.0-to-2.0 adapter to the original Fortress 2’s kit. The original kit’s 3.5” tray to 2.5” drive adapter is also included, though no longer needed since the updated drive trays all have 2.5” mounting holes.
Each of the five 3.5” drive trays have 2.5” mounting holes on the bottom and 3.5” mounts (with noise-dampening grommets) on the side.
Even without an eighth slot, there wasn’t enough room in the FT02S-USB3.0’s top 5.25" bay for connectors on the back of our optical drive. Instead, we had to use the second 5.25” bay. In fact, the space between the back of our optical drive and the motherboard is so tight, that a few of our single-slot cards won’t even fit into the seventh slot.
With cable ends hidden beneath the top panel and exiting the rear together in a tidy bundle, the FT02S-USB3.0 creates one of the cleanest builds we’ve ever seen.
Thanks for that; I was wondering when it would arrive.
He is running dual AMD 5850's with axial fans and a Corsair H50 water cooler cooling an AMD 8150, it's very quiet even at full fan.
In my P280 I have a OC Intel i7-3770k with an Antec 920 water cooler and 2 scythe 2k rpm fans, with the scythe at full power and the 920 on aggressive thermal settings it keeps he 4.7ghz oc under 50 deg c under almost all loads while not being excessively loud.
It would be interesting to repeat the tests with an axially-cooled graphics card. After all, that style of cooler would be the choice of someone building for low noise. Of particular interest would be the resulting temperature differences, especially of the Silverstone.
Toms, thanks for doing this series it was really nice to see the time and in depth detail put into this. I will be bookmarking these for reference on my future builds.