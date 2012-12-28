Trending

Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Part three of our quest for quiet gaming brings us three final enclosures from Lian Li, Nanoxia, and SilverStone. Have we finally found the perfect product to silence a noisy graphics card? We’ll find out by comparing all nine contenders in today's piece.

Building With The PC-B12

The PC-B12 installation kit includes an exhaust duct with a noise dampening sheet, a USB 3.0-to-2.0 internal header adapter cable, a PC speaker, and several bags of screws.

Lian Li created the PC-B12’s front intake duct by moving its fans back and blocking the front of the case. This forced the company to move the hard drive cage closer to the motherboard tray, which in turn leaves no room for anything larger than a standard ATX motherboard. Unfortunately, many of today’s high-end motherboards are oversized.

Although our test motherboard is 7/8” wider than the ATX specification, we were still able to make it fit by removing the motherboard tray bracket. It was an extremely tight fit though, forcing us to bend the board’s front-panel connector pins downward in order to connect the power and reset switches. We accidently reversed the power and reset switch headers, but used the buttons in reverse rather than fight with the hard drive cage yet again. While this particular problem only affects slightly-oversized motherboards, boards any larger that Asus' P9X79 WS will not fit in the PC-B12 at all.

The PC-B12’s SSD mount uses shoulder screws with noise-dampening grommets, much like the hard drive trays in many high-end cases. Unlike 3.5” drives, the case only supports a single 2.5” SSD. If you plan on rocking more than one solid-state drive, 2.5”-to-3.5” adapter brackets, packaged with some drives and available from multiple vendors, are always an option.

Even without much room to stash cables, our modular power supply allows for a relatively clean installation. Really fussy builders could finish this off using cable ties in less than an hour.

While the PC-B12’s rear exhaust duct is fully-adjustable up to 45 degrees, time limits only allow two tests per case. Rather than make an exception for Lian Li, we tested the PC-B12’s rear duct at the two extremes: completely closed and with the duct removed.

