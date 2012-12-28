Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

Inside Nanoxia’s Deep Silence 1
The Deep Silence 1 has eight internal 3.5” drive bays and can support motherboards up to 12.1” wide. There’s nothing wrong with our review unit, we just snapped the photo (below) before figuring out that some of the drive cages had shifted.
A closer inspection reveales that two of the case’s three internal cages are independently-removable. The trays inside the drive cages support both 3.5” and 2.5” drives.
In spite of its name, the space behind Deep Silence 1's motherboard tray is barely deep enough to hold a new machine's main power lead. Six grommet-covered cable access holes wrap around the bottom and forward edges of an ATX-sized platform. And there's a seventh grommet-covered hole for microATX board where an ATX motherboard's bottom edge would be.
Another cable access hole and wide slot above the motherboard are especially useful for auxiliary 12 V leads and fan wires. These two are difficult to see in our straight-on images because of the painted interior and lack of grommets, but they are clearly visible through the top-panel mesh in the top-down image on the next page.
