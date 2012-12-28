Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 3: Lian Li, Nanoxia, And SilverStone

More Deep Silence 1 Features

Although most of the Deep Silence 1’s design features reduce noise, the top panel can be popped up, allowing noise to escape. This might appear counter-intuitive until we look at the empty fan mounts beneath the top-panel. Drilled for both 140 mm and 120 mm fans, a second set of 120 mm mounting holes are about an inch closer to the left side panel. This second set of mounts provides added motherboard clearance for top-mounted liquid-cooling systems.

We’re giving the Deep Silence 1’s top panel a pass because it’s designed to handle a radiator for liquid cooling, which can be used in conjunction with nice big fans to create a low-noise gaming PC. The covered-up side panel vent appears to be nothing more than a remnant from the panel’s non-silent origins.

The asphalt mat surrounding the vestigial side panel vent further deadens noise, while effectively eliminating panel vibration. A cloth cover protecting the asphalt makes sure that a builder’s hands remain clean.

Removable from the rear of the case, the Deep Silence 1’s power supply filter is long enough to cover an additional bottom fan mount. Our review case was delivered with a removable bracket blocking that mount.

The purpose of that bracket becomes apparent only after removing the case’s two center drive cages and detaching them from each other. Moving the center drive cage to this bottom mount expands card space by an extra five inches, while only sacrificing the two-drive cage.