Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is low, though that's not the only problem. Lian Li's power-good signal lasts longer than the actual hold-up time. In other words, the PSU sends a power-good signal to the system even after its rails are out of spec.

Thankfully, the delay between power-good dropping and the moment the rails go out of spec is small at just 1.1 ms. Obviously, larger bulk caps are needed to lengthen the hold-up time.

Inrush Current

The inrush current lands where we'd expect it.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.458A 1.965A 1.974A 0.981A 74.75 90.67% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 42.48 °C 0.934 11.925V 5.099V 3.338V 5.077V 82.44 40.51 °C 115.1V 2 9.973A 2.939A 2.974A 1.180A 149.67 93.46% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 44.12 °C 0.962 11.916V 5.091V 3.326V 5.066V 160.15 41.53 °C 115.1V 3 15.853A 3.446A 3.494A 1.383A 224.85 93.39% 820 RPM 26.1 dB(A) 41.50 °C 0.978 11.907V 5.080V 3.318V 5.053V 240.76 45.88 °C 115.1V 4 21.733A 3.943A 3.987A 1.585A 299.72 93.06% 1055 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 41.70 °C 0.982 11.897V 5.069V 3.309V 5.039V 322.08 46.40 °C 115.1V 5 27.277A 4.941A 5.002A 1.787A 374.69 92.51% 1055 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 41.98 °C 0.986 11.886V 5.061V 3.296V 5.028V 405.01 46.99 °C 115.1V 6 32.824A 5.934A 6.023A 1.989A 449.60 91.07% 1735 RPM 42.7 dB(A) 43.97 °C 0.988 11.877V 5.053V 3.286V 5.014V 493.67 49.58 °C 115.1V 7 38.385A 6.946A 7.053A 2.196A 524.57 90.07% 1910 RPM 45.3 dB(A) 44.33 °C 0.991 11.866V 5.042V 3.274V 5.000V 582.43 50.33 °C 115.1V 8 43.957A 7.950A 8.091A 2.404A 599.53 89.24% 2155 RPM 49.8 dB(A) 45.03 °C 0.993 11.856V 5.031V 3.262V 4.987V 671.82 51.48 °C 115.1V 9 49.984A 8.470A 8.641A 2.406A 674.62 88.46% 2205 RPM 50.0 dB(A) 45.19 °C 0.994 11.844V 5.022V 3.251V 4.981V 762.67 51.96 °C 115.1V 10 55.967A 8.979A 9.159A 2.512A 749.47 87.65% 2220 RPM 50.1 dB(A) 45.54 °C 0.995 11.833V 5.015V 3.243V 4.970V 855.03 52.74 °C 115.1V 11 62.348A 8.994A 9.180A 2.515A 824.36 86.88% 2220 RPM 50.1 dB(A) 46.07 °C 0.996 11.823V 5.007V 3.235V 4.964V 948.90 53.62 °C 115.1V CL1 0.101A 10.011A 10.005A 0.000A 85.04 84.87% 1910 RPM 45.3 dB(A) 44.31 °C 0.945 11.924V 5.076V 3.300V 5.106V 100.20 49.82 °C 115.1V CL2 61.937A 1.003A 1.003A 1.000A 746.69 88.26% 2220 RPM 50.1 dB(A) 45.56 °C 0.995 11.840V 5.036V 3.281V 5.014V 846.01 52.71 °C 115.1V

The +12V rail's load regulation is pretty tight, while the 5V rail also fares well. The 3.3V rail isn't as strong; it registers greater-than 3 percent deviation.

We measure very high efficiency in the 20 percent and 50 percent load tests, though under full load it lands far from the 80 PLUS Platinum certification's 89 percent threshold. Then again, we push the PSUs we test hard with ambient temperatures in excess of 45 °C. The 80 PLUS organization uses much more forgiving conditions.

Despite high temperatures inside our box, the PE-750 operates passively up to the 20 percent load test. Even at 50 percent, the fan's noise is low. But after that it accelerates quickly, reaching 50 dB(A) during the 90 percent to 110 percent load tests. Apparently, the fan profile gets aggressive under harsh operating conditions. If Lian Li used an FDB fan instead, our noise readings might have been lower. And with such a large heat sink on the primary side, we think the fan profile could be relaxed a bit.