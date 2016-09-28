Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 31.2 A (156%) 3.3V: 29.85 A (144%) 5VSB: 5.6 A (224%), 4.712 V OPP 975.72 W (130.1%) OTP Yes (main transformer @ 115 °C ) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

OPP is set quite high. However, the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering such high power levels under normal operating temperatures. After all, rippled suppression and voltage regulation are both handled well. On the other hand, OCP at 5VSB should be set lower since, with 5.6 A, the this rail's voltage level goes out of spec, registering 4.712 V.

Over-temperature protection is present and works properly. The same goes for the short circuit protection. Unfortunately, the power-good signal is inaccurate; it's in an "on" state while the rails are out of spec. Finally, the PSU doesn't have a problem with zero load on its rails, and you do get surge and inrush current protection.