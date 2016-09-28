Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.
Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 31.2 A (156%) 3.3V: 29.85 A (144%) 5VSB: 5.6 A (224%), 4.712 V
|OPP
|975.72 W (130.1%)
|OTP
|Yes (main transformer @ 115 °C )
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Does not function correctly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
OPP is set quite high. However, the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering such high power levels under normal operating temperatures. After all, rippled suppression and voltage regulation are both handled well. On the other hand, OCP at 5VSB should be set lower since, with 5.6 A, the this rail's voltage level goes out of spec, registering 4.712 V.
Over-temperature protection is present and works properly. The same goes for the short circuit protection. Unfortunately, the power-good signal is inaccurate; it's in an "on" state while the rails are out of spec. Finally, the PSU doesn't have a problem with zero load on its rails, and you do get surge and inrush current protection.
Lian Li, have you decided to no longer be a true premium brand?
Sure, Lian Li makes great cases (although IMHO they too often screw up their nice minimalist looks with unnecessary clutter, and they're way behind the times in a few usability/ease of build areas today). But how does this relate to this PSU? In no way at all. Lian Li might be "a quality brand, a quality case brand", but that does nothing to change the fact that this is a premium priced PSU built with mind-boggling cost cutting in key areas, making its lifetime radically shorter than it should be. This would barely be okay for a $60 PSU. For a $160 unit, it's not only a deal breaker, it's about on the same level as the engineers shouting "F*ck you!" to every individual buyer.
Fwiw, I've no need of this form factor in a psu, so I'm really not bothered by it so much. But take the comment Aris made above into account. TBH, it'd be very easy to come to your conclusion if not for this psu being in the SFXL category. It really is one of the better ones I've seen reviewed, despite the short warranty. A shorter warranty is typical of the latest comparable units, (Silverstone, for example, has 2-3 years depending on location) the exception being Corsair, possibly. I say possibly because I don't know how their latest sfx units, despite having a longer warranty, compare with this one in overall efficiency, performance. and size.
The latest platinum/titanium rated SFX/SFX-L units carry a price premium. For those demanding a sfx-l unit, the one reviewed above is among the best performers, regardless of it's short warranty.