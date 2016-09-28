Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
Ιn these tests, we monitor the PE-750's response in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10 A at +12V, 5 A at 5V, 5 A at 3.3V and 0.5 A at 5VSB) is applied for 200 ms while the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PE-750 is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500 W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|11.920V
|11.804V
|0.97%
|Pass
|5V
|5.088V
|5.004V
|1.65%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.325V
|3.211V
|3.43%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.064V
|5.013V
|1.01%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|11.889V
|11.798V
|0.77%
|Pass
|5V
|5.062V
|4.972V
|1.78%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.296V
|3.195V
|3.06%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.029V
|4.960V
|1.37%
|Pass
The +12V rail performs well in these tests; it stays below 1% in both cases. The 5V and 5VSB rails also fare admirably.
Conversely, the 3.3V rail's performance isn't satisfactory, as its voltage dropped below 3.2 V during the second test. Then again, compared to the other SFX and SFX-L PSUs we've reviewed, the PE-750 doesn't look so bad since only the Great Wall platform used by Corsair's SF family achieves better results.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measure the PE-750's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turn off the PSU, dial in the maximum current the 5VSB can output, and switch the PE-750 on. In the second test, we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle and start the PSU while it's in standby mode. In the last test, while the PE-750 is completely switched off (we cut the power or switch it off by flipping its on/off switch), we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle before switching the PSU back on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12 V is 13.2 V, and 5.5 V for 5 V).
We have a small spike at 5VSB, which is nothing to worry about, and almost perfect waveforms in the other two tests. Overall, this is very good performance.
Lian Li, have you decided to no longer be a true premium brand?
Sure, Lian Li makes great cases (although IMHO they too often screw up their nice minimalist looks with unnecessary clutter, and they're way behind the times in a few usability/ease of build areas today). But how does this relate to this PSU? In no way at all. Lian Li might be "a quality brand, a quality case brand", but that does nothing to change the fact that this is a premium priced PSU built with mind-boggling cost cutting in key areas, making its lifetime radically shorter than it should be. This would barely be okay for a $60 PSU. For a $160 unit, it's not only a deal breaker, it's about on the same level as the engineers shouting "F*ck you!" to every individual buyer.
Fwiw, I've no need of this form factor in a psu, so I'm really not bothered by it so much. But take the comment Aris made above into account. TBH, it'd be very easy to come to your conclusion if not for this psu being in the SFXL category. It really is one of the better ones I've seen reviewed, despite the short warranty. A shorter warranty is typical of the latest comparable units, (Silverstone, for example, has 2-3 years depending on location) the exception being Corsair, possibly. I say possibly because I don't know how their latest sfx units, despite having a longer warranty, compare with this one in overall efficiency, performance. and size.
The latest platinum/titanium rated SFX/SFX-L units carry a price premium. For those demanding a sfx-l unit, the one reviewed above is among the best performers, regardless of it's short warranty.