Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PE-750's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|26.4 mV
|7.5 mV
|18.9 mV
|6.0 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|13.5 mV
|8.9 mV
|19.6 mV
|8.1 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|15.7 mV
|9.7 mV
|22.0 mV
|9.4 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|16.7 mV
|11.3 mV
|24.0 mV
|11.5 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|19.2 mV
|13.7 mV
|27.2 mV
|13.7 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|22.6 mV
|15.8 mV
|29.2 mV
|15.4 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|24.4 mV
|17.5 mV
|30.8 mV
|18.0 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|27.1 mV
|19.0 mV
|32.1 mV
|19.3 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|29.0 mV
|21.1 mV
|33.8 mV
|21.1 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|31.8 mV
|24.0 mV
|37.2 mV
|23.9 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|35.3 mV
|27.4 mV
|48.3 mV
|27.6 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|21.0 mV
|8.9 mV
|20.9 mV
|6.1 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|31.7 mV
|23.4 mV
|36.6 mV
|23.1 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V is very good, especially if we take into account this unit's SFX-L form factor, which doesn't allow the use of an increased number of filtering caps on the secondary side. Ripple is normal on the 5V and 5VSB rails, though it should be lower at 3.3V (less than 30 mV, worst-case).
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
Lian Li, have you decided to no longer be a true premium brand?
Sure, Lian Li makes great cases (although IMHO they too often screw up their nice minimalist looks with unnecessary clutter, and they're way behind the times in a few usability/ease of build areas today). But how does this relate to this PSU? In no way at all. Lian Li might be "a quality brand, a quality case brand", but that does nothing to change the fact that this is a premium priced PSU built with mind-boggling cost cutting in key areas, making its lifetime radically shorter than it should be. This would barely be okay for a $60 PSU. For a $160 unit, it's not only a deal breaker, it's about on the same level as the engineers shouting "F*ck you!" to every individual buyer.
Fwiw, I've no need of this form factor in a psu, so I'm really not bothered by it so much. But take the comment Aris made above into account. TBH, it'd be very easy to come to your conclusion if not for this psu being in the SFXL category. It really is one of the better ones I've seen reviewed, despite the short warranty. A shorter warranty is typical of the latest comparable units, (Silverstone, for example, has 2-3 years depending on location) the exception being Corsair, possibly. I say possibly because I don't know how their latest sfx units, despite having a longer warranty, compare with this one in overall efficiency, performance. and size.
The latest platinum/titanium rated SFX/SFX-L units carry a price premium. For those demanding a sfx-l unit, the one reviewed above is among the best performers, regardless of it's short warranty.