Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PE-750's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 26.4 mV 7.5 mV 18.9 mV 6.0 mV Pass 20% Load 13.5 mV 8.9 mV 19.6 mV 8.1 mV Pass 30% Load 15.7 mV 9.7 mV 22.0 mV 9.4 mV Pass 40% Load 16.7 mV 11.3 mV 24.0 mV 11.5 mV Pass 50% Load 19.2 mV 13.7 mV 27.2 mV 13.7 mV Pass 60% Load 22.6 mV 15.8 mV 29.2 mV 15.4 mV Pass 70% Load 24.4 mV 17.5 mV 30.8 mV 18.0 mV Pass 80% Load 27.1 mV 19.0 mV 32.1 mV 19.3 mV Pass 90% Load 29.0 mV 21.1 mV 33.8 mV 21.1 mV Pass 100% Load 31.8 mV 24.0 mV 37.2 mV 23.9 mV Pass 110% Load 35.3 mV 27.4 mV 48.3 mV 27.6 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 21.0 mV 8.9 mV 20.9 mV 6.1 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 31.7 mV 23.4 mV 36.6 mV 23.1 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression at +12V is very good, especially if we take into account this unit's SFX-L form factor, which doesn't allow the use of an increased number of filtering caps on the secondary side. Ripple is normal on the 5V and 5VSB rails, though it should be lower at 3.3V (less than 30 mV, worst-case).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2