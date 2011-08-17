Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator

One way a motherboard manufacturer might try to trump the competition is by overclocking Llano’s integrated GPU. Barely capable of playing modern games, AMD’s integrated Radeon HD6530D still smashes Intel’s completely-inadequate efforts. But our 1280x720 target resolution still requires us to turn off the eye candy.

AvP is completely playable at 1280x720, and we might have even been able to increase the details a little before inconsistent frame rates would spoil our experience. Asus’ F1A75-M Pro takes a small victory.

The difference between average and minimum FPS is usually fairly low in this title, yet 21 FPS is still only playable most of the time. We’d probably use the performance in excess of our target in the previous chart to improve image quality rather than turning on AA or suffering through 800x600.