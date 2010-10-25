Trending

HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

By

LucidLogix forges ahead with its promise of multi-GPU compatibility across multiple graphics architectures and platforms. Today we see how its latest drivers stand up to the performance standards of CrossFire and SLI on a much more cost-sensitive board.

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The latest Call of Duty title still shows its love for SLI, particularly when comparing a pair of GeForce GTX 460 cards in SLI to the same pair in HydraLogix N-Mode. This provides even more evidence that MSI should have left the SLI option available on its Hydra-equipped motherboard by including an inexpensive SLI bridge.

AMD pulls ahead at higher resolutions and with AA enabled. HydraLogix A-Mode proves more effective than CrossFire at producing high frame rates in this particular title.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tacoslave 25 October 2010 13:14
    Still seems to buggy to me but at least they're still working on it right?
    Reply
  • duk3 25 October 2010 13:35
    Looks good on the 1st 2 games and synthetics.
    I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
    Reply
  • anacandor 25 October 2010 13:39
    So basically it's just a universal CF/SLI connecter built into the motherboard? Seems odd that it's taken this long to be developed, but great nonetheless :)
    Reply
  • Darkerson 25 October 2010 13:40
    Looks like it has some promise, if they can further work the kinks out. Something to keep an eye on in the future.
    Reply
  • ruffopurititiwang 25 October 2010 14:36
    The 6870 scales better in cfx than that 5850. Why not test that?
    Reply
  • punnar 25 October 2010 14:44
    I can see it as a standard in the future. I think I will buy a board with Hydralogix on my next build.
    Reply
  • Yargnit 25 October 2010 14:50
    It would have been nice to see how well this works with two differing AMD/ATI cards and two Nvidia cards. For instance someone has a GTX260 and wants to add a GTX460, or someone with a AMD5850 who wants to pick up a new 6870 (damn numbering change) to go with it.

    Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)

    Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.

    Interesting tech for sure
    Reply
  • sudeshc 25 October 2010 14:58
    this should become a standard, allowing us to enjoy features from both manufacturers. I would also be prepared to pay few extra bucks for this as well.
    Reply
  • Maziar 25 October 2010 15:15
    Overall,Lucid is a great idea of mixing different cards but it still needs quite a lot of work with drivers.
    Reply
  • Yargnit 25 October 2010 15:48
    Ah, thank you. It was posted before I was frequently following the site, I'll give it a look.
    Reply