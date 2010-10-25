HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The latest Call of Duty title still shows its love for SLI, particularly when comparing a pair of GeForce GTX 460 cards in SLI to the same pair in HydraLogix N-Mode. This provides even more evidence that MSI should have left the SLI option available on its Hydra-equipped motherboard by including an inexpensive SLI bridge.
AMD pulls ahead at higher resolutions and with AA enabled. HydraLogix A-Mode proves more effective than CrossFire at producing high frame rates in this particular title.
I hope Lucid gets all the issues worked out.
Also comparing performance pairing two cards from the same generation (say GTX 460 + GTX 470) vs differing generations. (GTX 260 + GTX460)
Lastly what affect would pairing a two cards with varying amounts of memory have? (two regular versions of a card vs 1 reg + 1 dbl memory vs 2 dbl memory) Since it isn't clear from what I've read if both cards would be limited to lowest memory level or not.
Interesting tech for sure