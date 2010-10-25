HydraLogix Vs. SLI And CrossFire: MSI's P55A Fuzion Tested

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The latest Call of Duty title still shows its love for SLI, particularly when comparing a pair of GeForce GTX 460 cards in SLI to the same pair in HydraLogix N-Mode. This provides even more evidence that MSI should have left the SLI option available on its Hydra-equipped motherboard by including an inexpensive SLI bridge.

AMD pulls ahead at higher resolutions and with AA enabled. HydraLogix A-Mode proves more effective than CrossFire at producing high frame rates in this particular title.