Web Browser Grand Prix VIII: Chrome 16, Firefox 9, And Mac OS X

Benchmark Analysis
In our last installment, Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51, we completely dropped the raw placing tables in favor of the analysis tables that more closely reflect the scale of victory. Let's quickly take a moment to go over what these mean.
The analysis tables hold categories for each type of benchmark. For example, Mozilla Dromaeo DOM is represented by the DOM category, while Peacekeeper, the Krakens, and SunSpiders are represented together under the JavaScript category.
Each category has four columns: winner, strong, acceptable, and weak. Winner is obviously the browser that achieves the highest scores for the category. The strong column is for those browsers exhibiting superior performance, but no victory. Acceptable is for browsers that perform neither spectacularly nor poorly, but merely adequately. For tests that measure frame rates, a score near the 30 FPS range gets that browser filed into the acceptable column. The weak column is for browsers that perform poorly or substantially lower than their competitors.
In the event of a complete tie in the analysis tables, we simply go back to the individual benchmarks and look at the raw difference in scores.
The Windows 7-based standings for Chrome 16, Firefox 9, Internet Explorer 9, Opera 11.60, and Safari 5.1.2 are found in the table below.
Windows 7 Analysis Table
|Winner
|Strong
|Acceptable
|Weak
|Performance Benchmarks
|Startup Time, Light
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera
|Startup Time, Heavy
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome, Opera
|Firefox
|Safari
|Page Load Time, Uncached
|Chrome
|Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Page Load Time, Cached
|Chrome
|Safari
|Firefox, Opera
|Internet Explorer
|JavaScript
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Opera
|Internet Explorer, Safari
|DOM
|Opera
|Chrome, Firefox
|Safari
|Internet Explorer
|CSS
|Safari
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer, Opera
|Firefox
|Flash
|Safari
|Internet Explorer, Opera
|Chrome, Firefox
|Java
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Silverlight
|Opera
|Firefox, Internet Explorer
|Chrome, Safari
|HTML5
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox
|Chrome, Safari
|Opera
|HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera, Safari
|WebGL
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Efficiency Benchmarks
|Memory Usage, Light
|Internet Explorer
|Safari, Opera
|Chrome, Firefox
|Memory Usage, Heavy
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox, Opera
|Internet Explorer
|Memory Management
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox
|Opera, Safari
|Reliability Benchmarks
|Proper Page Loads
|Firefox, Opera
|Safari
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Conformance Benchmarks
|HTML5
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera
|Internet Explorer, Safari
|JavaScript
|Opera
|Firefox
|Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari
Now let's see how Chrome 16, Firefox 9, Opera 11.60, and Safari 5.1.2 fare on the MacBook Air's native platform of Mac OS X.
Mac OS X (Lion) Analysis Table
|Winner
|Strong
|Acceptable
|Weak
|Performance Benchmarks
|Startup Time, Light
|Safari
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Opera
|Startup Time, Heavy
|Firefox
|Opera
|Chrome, Safari
|Page Load Time, Uncached
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|Page Load Time, Cached
|Safari
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera
|JavaScript
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|DOM
|Firefox
|Chrome, Safari
|Opera
|CSS
|Safari
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox
|Flash
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera, Safari
|Java
|Opera
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox
|Silverlight
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox, Opera
|HTML5
|Safari
|Chrome, Opera
|Firefox
|HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox, Opera
|WebGL
|Chrome, Firefox
|Opera, Safari
|Efficiency Benchmarks
|Memory Usage, Light
|Safari
|Opera
|Firefox, Chrome
|Memory Usage, Heavy
|Opera
|Safari
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Memory Management
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera, Safari
|Reliability Benchmarks
|Proper Page Loads
|Opera
|Firefox
|Chrome, Safari
|Conformance Benchmarks
|HTML5
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera
|Safari
|JavaScript
|Opera
|Firefox
|Chrome, Safari
Without further ado, let's crown our Web Browser Grand Prix VIII champions.
I think add ons are much easier to find with FF, and there seems to be a wider variety. Then again I do realize this article wasn't about browsers with add ons.
Why do people seem to forget Chrome has this built in. All you have to do is go into the options menu and disable JavaScript.