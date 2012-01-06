Web Browser Grand Prix VIII: Chrome 16, Firefox 9, And Mac OS X

Benchmark Analysis

In our last installment, Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51, we completely dropped the raw placing tables in favor of the analysis tables that more closely reflect the scale of victory. Let's quickly take a moment to go over what these mean.

The analysis tables hold categories for each type of benchmark. For example, Mozilla Dromaeo DOM is represented by the DOM category, while Peacekeeper, the Krakens, and SunSpiders are represented together under the JavaScript category.

Each category has four columns: winner, strong, acceptable, and weak. Winner is obviously the browser that achieves the highest scores for the category. The strong column is for those browsers exhibiting superior performance, but no victory. Acceptable is for browsers that perform neither spectacularly nor poorly, but merely adequately. For tests that measure frame rates, a score near the 30 FPS range gets that browser filed into the acceptable column. The weak column is for browsers that perform poorly or substantially lower than their competitors.

In the event of a complete tie in the analysis tables, we simply go back to the individual benchmarks and look at the raw difference in scores.

The Windows 7-based standings for Chrome 16, Firefox 9, Internet Explorer 9, Opera 11.60, and Safari 5.1.2 are found in the table below.

Windows 7 Analysis Table

Winner Strong Acceptable Weak Performance Benchmarks Startup Time, Light Safari Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera Startup Time, Heavy Internet Explorer Chrome, Opera Firefox Safari Page Load Time, Uncached Chrome Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Page Load Time, Cached Chrome Safari Firefox, Opera Internet Explorer JavaScript Chrome Firefox Opera Internet Explorer, Safari DOM Opera Chrome, Firefox Safari Internet Explorer CSS Safari Chrome Internet Explorer, Opera Firefox Flash Safari Internet Explorer, Opera Chrome, Firefox Java Firefox Chrome Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Silverlight Opera Firefox, Internet Explorer Chrome, Safari HTML5 Internet Explorer Firefox Chrome, Safari Opera HTML5 Hardware Acceleration Internet Explorer Firefox Chrome, Opera, Safari WebGL Firefox Chrome Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Efficiency Benchmarks Memory Usage, Light Internet Explorer Safari, Opera Chrome, Firefox Memory Usage, Heavy Safari Chrome, Firefox, Opera Internet Explorer Memory Management Chrome Internet Explorer Firefox Opera, Safari Reliability Benchmarks Proper Page Loads Firefox, Opera Safari Chrome Internet Explorer Conformance Benchmarks HTML5 Chrome Firefox, Opera Internet Explorer, Safari JavaScript Opera Firefox Chrome, Internet Explorer, Safari

Now let's see how Chrome 16, Firefox 9, Opera 11.60, and Safari 5.1.2 fare on the MacBook Air's native platform of Mac OS X.

Mac OS X (Lion) Analysis Table

Winner Strong Acceptable Weak Performance Benchmarks Startup Time, Light Safari Firefox Chrome Opera Startup Time, Heavy Firefox Opera Chrome, Safari Page Load Time, Uncached Chrome Firefox Safari Opera Page Load Time, Cached Safari Chrome Firefox, Opera JavaScript Chrome Firefox Safari Opera DOM Firefox Chrome, Safari Opera CSS Safari Chrome Opera Firefox Flash Firefox Chrome, Opera, Safari Java Opera Safari Chrome, Firefox Silverlight Safari Chrome, Firefox, Opera HTML5 Safari Chrome, Opera Firefox HTML5 Hardware Acceleration Safari Chrome, Firefox, Opera WebGL Chrome, Firefox Opera, Safari Efficiency Benchmarks Memory Usage, Light Safari Opera Firefox, Chrome Memory Usage, Heavy Opera Safari Firefox Chrome Memory Management Chrome Firefox, Opera, Safari Reliability Benchmarks Proper Page Loads Opera Firefox Chrome, Safari Conformance Benchmarks HTML5 Chrome Firefox, Opera Safari JavaScript Opera Firefox Chrome, Safari

Without further ado, let's crown our Web Browser Grand Prix VIII champions.