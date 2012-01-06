Web Browser Grand Prix VIII: Chrome 16, Firefox 9, And Mac OS X

Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, And Safari

Web Browser Grand Prix Champions

The table below lists all of the previous Web Browser Grand Prix winners, with links to their respective articles.

Web Browser Grand Prix Champion Web Browser Grand Prix: The Top Five, Tested And Ranked

Web Browser Grand Prix 2: The Top Five Tested And Ranked

Web Browser Grand Prix 2: Running The Linux Circuit

Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X LionWeb Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Web Browser Grand Prix 7 Contenders

ChromeVendor:GoogleDebut:9/02/2008Current Version:16Layout Engine:WebKitJavaScript Engine:V8Supported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:YesWBGP Wins:4Download Chrome!

FirefoxVendor:MozillaDebut:11/09/2004Current Version:9Layout Engine:Gecko 2.0JavaScript Engine:JaegerMonkeySupported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:YesWBGP Wins:1Download Firefox!

Internet ExplorerVendor:MicrosoftDebut:8/16/1995Current Version:9Layout Engine:TridentJavaScript Engine:ChakraSupported Platforms:Windows (Vista and 7)HTML5 Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:2Download Internet Explorer!

OperaVendor:Opera SoftwareDebut:12/09/1996Current Version:11.60Layout Engine:PrestoJavaScript Engine:CarakanSupported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:1Download Opera!

SafariVendor:AppleDebut:1/07/2003Current Version:5.1.2Layout Engine:WebKit 2JavaScript Engine:NitroSupported Platforms:Windows, MacHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:Mac-onlyWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:1Download Safari!

This article represents the biggest departure from our traditional WBGP equipment since we introduced the Core i5 system in Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race, so let's take a look at the platforms in question.