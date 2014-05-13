Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Z97 Gaming 5 Software

Our multiplier-locked Core i7-4790 doesn’t give MSI’s Command Center much to work with, but the possible settings are still visible.

The “Advanced” button at the Control Center’s bottom brings up additional voltage controls, redundant fan settings, and a DRAM timings menu that doesn’t usually work.

The board also includes a utility for recording system status charts. It didn’t work this time, but it did work on MSI’s previously-reviewed products, so we’re somewhat certain that this will be updated soon.

The “Setting” button surprised us with a home server/hotspot application for your own Wi-Fi card.

The “Information” button did just what it said, offering four system status menus for the motherboard, CPU, and memory.

A mini panel displays frequency and temperatures, when it's enabled.

MSI Gaming App provides several overclocking modes through firmware, which require a reboot. Our benchmark CPU is multiplier-locked, so it went straight for our memory’s XMP mode.

MSI Live Update 6 provides automatic update checking for MSI applications, drivers, and firmware.