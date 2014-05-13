Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Z97 Extreme4 Software

New from ASRock, its “App Shop” window provides download links to freeware, as well as BIOS and driver updates. While we weren’t particularly excited about the selection of apps, we were happy to shop without spending any money.

Intel’s Core i7-4790 isn’t available in its unlocked K-series form yet, limiting ASRock’s EZ OC menu to a small selection of internal GPU frequencies. Moving toward the more advanced OC-Tweaker menu, we find CPU multiplier selection similarly limited by our new CPU.

ASRock’s XFast RAM software and CFOS-based XFast LAN packet prioritization utility are both accessible from the Tools menu.

ASRock Restart-to-UEFI simplifies its namesake process.