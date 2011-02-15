MALIBAL's Lotus P150HM: GeForce GTX 485M Gets Its Game On

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
Just Cause 2 appears to approach a CPU limit at 1280x720, yet the GeForce GTX 485M in MALIBAL’s Lotus P150HM pulls ahead at more-desirable resolutions.
Adding even more detail in Just Cause 2 puts enough strain on the GTX 485M to make the game choppy in some scenes, yet it retains its position over the Radeon HD 6970M. Rather than drop to 1280x720, we’d more likely reduce details to the previous settings and play at the panel’s native resolution.
MALIBAL’s GeForce GTX 485M-equiped Lotus P150HM leads through the Call of Pripyat benchmark’s highest settings, and a look at our test notes reveals that it’s the only configuration to maintain at least 20 FPS throughout the most difficult scenes. This could be the only hardware configuration to meet both the quality and the portability needs of some gamers.
Now all I have to do is plan a bank robbery to afford it ;)
With that taken off price, it looks really appealing, honestly.
Size+Wieght+Power+Price+Battery=great!
...if I wanted a gaming laptop.
For me, the HD6550M and i5 480M serve me well enough at 1366x768 until I can get back to my kickass desktop.
to neiroatopelcc
GTX 485M performs between desktop GTS 450 and GTX 460
Most of the brands you heard of don't actually make any laptops. The vast majority of laptops on the market are manufactured by a small handful of Original Design Manufacturers (ODM).
Major relationships include:
* Quanta sells to (among others) HP/Compaq, Dell, Toshiba, Sony, Fujitsu, Acer, NEC, Gateway and Lenovo/IBM - note that Quanta is currently (as of August, 2007) the largest manufacturer of notebook computers in the world.
* Compal sells to Toshiba, HP/Compaq, Acer, and Dell.
* Positivo Informatica sells to Samsung, Sony, Siragon, Toshiba, HP
* Wistron (former manufacturing & design division of Acer) sells to HP/Compaq, Dell, IBM, NEC, Acer, and Lenovo/IBM.
* Flextronics (former Arima Computer Corporation notebook division) sells to HP/Compaq, NEC, and Dell.
* Itautec sells to Siragon, LG, Samsung, Sony
* ECS sells to IBM, Fujitsu, and Dell.
* Asus sells to Apple (iBook), Sony, and Samsung.
* Inventec sells to HP/Compaq, Toshiba, and BenQ.
* Lanix sells to Sony, Compaq, Toshiba, Siragon, Itautec
* Uniwill sells to Lenovo/IBM and Fujitsu & PC World UK own brand Advent.
* Clevo sells to known boutique brand OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)… notably Sager, VoodooPC, Falcon Northwest, Eurocom, Xoticpc, Prostar, etc.
http://forum.notebookreview.com/sager-clevo/91510-clevo-guide-v2-0-faq-reseller-info.html
