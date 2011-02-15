MALIBAL's Lotus P150HM: GeForce GTX 485M Gets Its Game On

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

Just Cause 2 appears to approach a CPU limit at 1280x720, yet the GeForce GTX 485M in MALIBAL’s Lotus P150HM pulls ahead at more-desirable resolutions.

Adding even more detail in Just Cause 2 puts enough strain on the GTX 485M to make the game choppy in some scenes, yet it retains its position over the Radeon HD 6970M. Rather than drop to 1280x720, we’d more likely reduce details to the previous settings and play at the panel’s native resolution.

MALIBAL’s GeForce GTX 485M-equiped Lotus P150HM leads through the Call of Pripyat benchmark’s highest settings, and a look at our test notes reveals that it’s the only configuration to maintain at least 20 FPS throughout the most difficult scenes. This could be the only hardware configuration to meet both the quality and the portability needs of some gamers.