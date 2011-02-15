MALIBAL's Lotus P150HM: GeForce GTX 485M Gets Its Game On

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
We threw our complete applications benchmark suite at the Lotus P150HM simply to see if there were any problems. Of course, there weren’t, so most readers will probably want to jump forward to our power and battery tests.
Retaining the data from a Core i7-940XM-based notebook hammers home the performance advances of Intel’s latest mobile processors.
Now all I have to do is plan a bank robbery to afford it ;)
With that taken off price, it looks really appealing, honestly.
Size+Wieght+Power+Price+Battery=great!
...if I wanted a gaming laptop.
For me, the HD6550M and i5 480M serve me well enough at 1366x768 until I can get back to my kickass desktop.
GTX 485M performs between desktop GTS 450 and GTX 460
Most of the brands you heard of don't actually make any laptops. The vast majority of laptops on the market are manufactured by a small handful of Original Design Manufacturers (ODM).
Major relationships include:
* Quanta sells to (among others) HP/Compaq, Dell, Toshiba, Sony, Fujitsu, Acer, NEC, Gateway and Lenovo/IBM - note that Quanta is currently (as of August, 2007) the largest manufacturer of notebook computers in the world.
* Compal sells to Toshiba, HP/Compaq, Acer, and Dell.
* Positivo Informatica sells to Samsung, Sony, Siragon, Toshiba, HP
* Wistron (former manufacturing & design division of Acer) sells to HP/Compaq, Dell, IBM, NEC, Acer, and Lenovo/IBM.
* Flextronics (former Arima Computer Corporation notebook division) sells to HP/Compaq, NEC, and Dell.
* Itautec sells to Siragon, LG, Samsung, Sony
* ECS sells to IBM, Fujitsu, and Dell.
* Asus sells to Apple (iBook), Sony, and Samsung.
* Inventec sells to HP/Compaq, Toshiba, and BenQ.
* Lanix sells to Sony, Compaq, Toshiba, Siragon, Itautec
* Uniwill sells to Lenovo/IBM and Fujitsu & PC World UK own brand Advent.
* Clevo sells to known boutique brand OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)… notably Sager, VoodooPC, Falcon Northwest, Eurocom, Xoticpc, Prostar, etc.
http://forum.notebookreview.com/sager-clevo/91510-clevo-guide-v2-0-faq-reseller-info.html
