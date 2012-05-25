Five Gaming Cases Between $80 And $120, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, Six Cores O/C to 4.25 GHz (34 x 125 MHz) at 1.40 V Core CPU Cooler Coolink Corator DS 120 mm Tower Motherboard Asus P9X79 WS: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0603 (11-11-2011) O/C at 125 MHz BCLK RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI Hard Drives Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 296.10 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.3.1020

We reused the test platform from Four ATX Cases For High-Capacity Water Cooling, Reviewed, but at an overclocked setting that’s more appropriate for air cooling. It includes Asus’ P9X79 WS and a sacrificial C0-stepping Core i7-3960X.

While we normally choose a cooler for its low noise and high cooling, Coolink’s Corator DS provides the moderately-low temperatures and moderately-high noise needed to properly evaluate the airflow and noise-dampening capabilities of these cases.