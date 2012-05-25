Five Gaming Cases Between $80 And $120, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 3.30 GHz, Six Cores O/C to 4.25 GHz (34 x 125 MHz) at 1.40 V Core
|CPU Cooler
|Coolink Corator DS 120 mm Tower
|Motherboard
|Asus P9X79 WS: LGA 2011, Intel X79 Express, Firmware 0603 (11-11-2011) O/C at 125 MHz BCLK
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-2200 Benchmarked at DDR3-1600 CAS 9 defaults
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests, SLI
|Hard Drives
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 296.10 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
We reused the test platform from Four ATX Cases For High-Capacity Water Cooling, Reviewed, but at an overclocked setting that’s more appropriate for air cooling. It includes Asus’ P9X79 WS and a sacrificial C0-stepping Core i7-3960X.
While we normally choose a cooler for its low noise and high cooling, Coolink’s Corator DS provides the moderately-low temperatures and moderately-high noise needed to properly evaluate the airflow and noise-dampening capabilities of these cases.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 11 threads
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
|RealTemp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 db), dB(A) weighting