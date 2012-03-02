Trending

How Well Will Mass Effect 3 Run On Your PC?

By

On March 6th, BioWare will launch Mass Effect 3, the final chapter in Shepherd's epic journey. We take the game's demo for a spin in anticipation of how this highly-anticipated title will behave on a broad range of graphics cards and processors.

Minimum Detail (No Dynamic Shadows, No AA)

Minimum detail means we turn off dynamic shadows and in-game AA. If you own an entry-level discrete card, you'll probably want to think about running Mass Effect 3 at 1024x768.

The Radeon HD 6450 is able to deliver more than a 30 FPS minimum, but the GeForce G210 DDR2 struggles. To be fair, you could buy a DDR3-equipped GeForce G210 for about the same price as the Radeon HD 6450. But based on these results, we wouldn’t expect it yield playable performance.

The GeForce GT 440 DDR3 and Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 have no problem here, so let's increase the resolution to 1280x1024:

AMD's Radeon HD 6450 and Nvidia's GeForce GT 210 spend significant time under 30 FPS, knocking them out of the running. But the GeForce GT 440 DDR3 and Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 manage continue pushing playable numbers.

At 1680x1050, the GeForce GT 440 DDR3 and Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 almost manage a 30 FPS minimum frame rate. However, as the frame rate over time chart shows, both cards rarely dip under 30 FPS at all.

You might be able to find a GeForce GT 440 GDDR5 for about the same price as the AMD card, and its faster memory would likely make a quantifiable performance difference. Unfortunately, we only have the DDR3-based model of the GeForce available for testing.

At 1080p, the GeForce GT 440 and Radeon HD 6670 are no longer playable. We snuck in the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 6770, though, and those cards do very well. Our next step is to increase the graphical load.

110 Comments Comment from the forums
  • slicedtoad 02 March 2012 12:08
    I'm hoping the full game has more customization. Either way, it'll be fun.
  • shriganesh 02 March 2012 12:16
    Why the hell article like these don't appear in the RSS feeds!!!
  • bak0n 02 March 2012 12:32
    I'd be really shocked if there are many people out there running Intel 2500k's with geforce 220's or radeon 6450's.
  • bartholomew 02 March 2012 12:45
    Can't wait to get this game. :D
  • mildsend 02 March 2012 12:49
    I have phenom x4 9550 with 9800gt can i run this game at moderat setting at 1366x768 resolutions ?
  • rmpumper 02 March 2012 12:53
    I really hope that the highest setting in ME3 demo are like med-high in the full game.
  • shin0bi272 02 March 2012 12:55
    So wait this console based game thats running on the unreal 3 engine plays well on a pc with a quad core and even a moderately good graphics card? Im shocked!

    Dont get me wrong though Im still excited to play it... just not expecting it to be graphically demanding.
  • spp85 02 March 2012 15:05
    Radeon HD 5770/6770 still Rockzzz.........
  • spp85 02 March 2012 15:11
    I have phenom x4 9550 with 9800gt can i run this game at moderat setting at 1366x768 resolutions ?
    You can play medium to high settings on that resolution
  • Sud099 02 March 2012 15:52
    why the hell they don't initially develop games for PC and then port to consoles like Battlefield 3
