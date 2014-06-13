Trending

2014 Mazda5 Sport: Say Hello To Tom's Hardware's Project Car

By

We love reviewing the latest and greatest automotive technology. But when the factory toys don't evolve fast enough, we turn to the aftermarket. A new 2014 Mazda5 will serve as our platform for testing third-party technology moving forward.

Barebones: Light On Tech, Plus An Economical Powertrain

The Mazda5's interior is sparse. Its most advanced technology option is a USB port for playing MP3s from a flash drive. Needless to say, navigating music folders without an LCD display is absolutely terrible. The little readout above the center vents always shows the folder number first, before the folder name or track data. Even with 8 GB of music, you'll quickly get annoyed flipping through the folders and waiting to see what's playing. I simply can't imagine suffering through that experience with a larger library of songs.

However, the vehicle's basic technology package is why this is a perfect project car candidate. The head unit can be swapped out for something aftermarket compatible with the double DIN form factor, and the steering wheel controls are easily integrated with third-party adapters. Again, we have a couple of head unit reviews planned that'll drop into the Mazda5 as a reference platform.

Moving out of the cockpit and into the engine compartment, we find Mazda's corporate MZR 2.5 L inline-four engine powering the microvan. This motor did its duty in a lot of Mazda and Ford vehicles over the last decade. Ford's Duratec 2.5 L is identical, serving as the base motor in its Fusion, Transit Connect, and Escape. The powertrain is simple, and confers proven reliability. Gasoline direct injection is, unfortunately, not on the engine's list of features.

The MZR is rated at 157 hp and 163 lb-ft, which is pretty typical for an economy cars. Unlike the lighter second-generation Mazda3, the MZR has an extra 369 pounds to move around in the Mazda5. That weight is worth adding though, if only for the sliding doors. Mated to the motor is a six-speed manual transmission, one of the main reasons I chose the car.

As a manual wagon with sliding doors, our Mazda5 is essentially the automotive journalist and enthusiast special. Let’s be honest: the company probably sells very few Mazda5s set up like this to the general family car-buying public. Regardless, I love it for its uniqueness and fun factor.

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gelid03 13 June 2014 11:40
    Looks great cant wait for the rest of the planned mods.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 13 June 2014 11:40
    nice mazda 5 you have sir :) I liked the wireles charge.

    I want see some night vision on car. drive without lights...
    Reply
  • Matthew Busse 13 June 2014 11:59
    I might have to upgrade the wife's 2010 =)
    Reply
  • tuanies 13 June 2014 15:29
    Thanks guys. Next up will be a Blind-spot monitor system from Gosher's, ScanGaugeE, and some sort of wireless storage. Even have a set of Mazdaspeed 3 wheels ready to go, just waiting on tires :)
    Reply
  • SinisterSalad 13 June 2014 15:30
    I recently picked up a non-Nav equipped CX-9 Grand Touring AWD. I look forward to the head unit reviews. So far, I've put on an aftermarket trailer hitch, and half installed a Pyle backup camera system.
    Reply
  • tuanies 13 June 2014 15:32
    13496279 said:
    I recently picked up a non-Nav equipped CX-9 Grand Touring AWD. I look forward to the head unit reviews. So far, I've put on an aftermarket trailer hitch, and half installed a Pyle backup camera system.

    How do you like the CX9 so far? The CX5 is still one of my favorites to drive. I've yet to get into a CX9 but I do love the Ford Flex, its platform mate.
    Reply
  • SinisterSalad 13 June 2014 16:08
    It's been good so far. I got it at the end of April, so haven't had it too long. The only thing I don't care for is the headroom up front. I'm 6'3", and If I have the seat adjusted more upright like I prefer, my noggin hits the roof.
    Reply
  • tuanies 13 June 2014 16:14
    13496518 said:
    It's been good so far. I got it at the end of April, so haven't had it too long. The only thing I don't care for is the headroom up front. I'm 6'3", and If I have the seat adjusted more upright like I prefer, my noggin hits the roof.

    How's the driving dynamics? The CX-9 is supposed to be fairly sporty compared to the usual dreadful driving CUVs.
    Reply
  • SinisterSalad 13 June 2014 16:16
    It does drive very much like a car. I'm coming from a '02 Durango. I had also test drove the Acura MDX. Very similar ride at a lower price point.
    Reply
  • tuanies 13 June 2014 16:18
    The first gen Durango's are awesome. I still love how they look. The MDX is nice. I drove the latest one and its a very nice car minus the annoying dual screen infotainment system. The price tag didn't help sway me either. As much as I enjoy driving expensive cars, I'm quite frugal when it comes to my own car :)
    Reply