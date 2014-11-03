2014 Mazda5 Sport: Tom's Hardware's Project Car Update

Installing Our Blind Spot Monitoring System
Installing the Premium Blind Spot Detection System isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s an involved process that requires fishing wires through the firewall and drilling holes in your bumper. As such, I enlisted the help of my father, a former Mazda-certified Master Technician. Installing accessories was part of his day job when he worked at a dealership more than a decade ago.
Before we began drilling into the car, Goshers’ instructions suggested testing the blind spot monitor on a test bench, which we did by hooking everything up to a portable 12V battery jumper pack. The package worked beautifully, so we started working on the front-mounted sensors. Proper installation is important; the sensors need to installed at a minimum height of 1.6 feet, but no higher than 2.3. Yes, that meant drilling holes in a vehicle less than three months old at the time. Nevertheless, the front sensors popped in with reasonable symmetry on both sides.
Next, we had to fish sensor wires through the firewall. This was particularly obnoxious since we chose to utilize the same grommet as the hood release. Accessing the firewall required that we pull the battery, its box, the air box and the intake piping. The sensors individually connect to a harness with a three-pin connector similar to those old CD-ROM audio cables. It's fairly wide and doesn't fit through tight holes particularly well. So, we had to remove the connector and feed the cable through using thin wire.
With the removed components back in place, we picked up our tools and headed to the back of the car for a little rear sensor action. The process was the same: measure, re-measure, use a punch to mark the spot, measure again, and drill a hole. Routing wire in the trunk area was naturally a lot easier.
Once the sensors were in place, we had to pick a spot for the control module. Goshers suggests installing it in the trunk, so we followed the company's advice. From there, running wire up to the front was easy since Mazda's lower trim panels pop off readily. The front harness contains the control module's 12V power wire, the sensor connection, and an interface for the indicator LEDs. We tapped a power wire from the vehicle harness that's only live when the ignition is in the On position.
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
I never experienced that with any factory implementation, but my time in a 2ndGen MS3 was quite limited. I also don't usually go down narrower roads in the press cars either, so that may be why.
I only found one company that makes it aftermarket. Mazda offers a system in Japan, but I haven't quite found a way to look up the part numbers and get them to the US quite yet. The around view monitor systems don't have sensors, its just four cameras.. My wife has it on her Leaf and I love it.
So far the aftermarket HUD units I've found only connect to your smartphone. Navdy is releasing one soon and we're looking into that. I love HUDs though.
As for the automatic sliding doors, its a factory option on Japanese models. I've yet to speak to anyone at Mazda USA that's too familiar with the JDM implementations to figure it out. That and my wife's previous car, a 2011 VW Routan had power sliding doors and I found them more annoying after a while since the car had to be in park for them to work, so you couldn't just have your foot on the break, let someone out and keep going. They were also slower than the manual ones too.
The dynojet is calibrated properly. If her car is a automatic, that could be why. The 5-speed auto sucks quite a bit of power and fun from the car and is tuned mostly for economy. There's also more powerloss through the torque converter as well. It could be they chose a middle number that was representative for the manual and the auto. The 2.5 MZR makes varying levels of power in every car, the Mazda5's 157hp is the lowest of all I believe. I'm also barely above sea level too.
Which Prius? The current Toyota HUD is awful in the Prius and the RX350. Its very pixelated and single color. If you want your mind blown, go check out the HUD in the Hyundai Genesis, any GM vehicle, BMW, Mercedes, etc... They're full color and offer navigation, radio information, driver assists, etc... I love them in every car.