2014 Mazda5 Sport: Tom's Hardware's Project Car Update

Blind Spot Monitoring System Installation Continued
Next came the LED indicators. Goshers includes double-sided sticky tape for anyone afraid of commitment. But we went the permanent route and installed the indicators on the A-pillars. This required removing the A-pillar trim and drilling a hole into it. The indicators were fitted the way we wanted them and secured with hot glue on the back side. The LEDs only have two wires, and as you might imagine, they're pretty easy to wire from the driver's to passenger's side of the car.
The last major step requires tapping the turn signal wires so that the control module knows when you're changing lanes. Again, this shouldn't be too challenging. Access to the rear tail lamps is available through the trunk or rear quarter panels on most cars. In our Mazda5, we popped the tail light off and traced the turn signal wires back, tapping into them on each side.
Finally, we had to make sure the complete system, installed, still worked. It did, freeing us up to perform a little cable management. We tucked the control module and its wiring into the same quarter panel where Mazda stores the emergency jack. The module was secured using Velcro in case we needed to tweak its sensitivity settings.
After a test drive (and several subsequent months of use), I'm happy to report that Goshers' blind spot monitor works well. There is one caveat: the system is sensitive, even on its most conservative setting. I've noticed that the system will detect hollow light posts as objects in the blind spot. Otherwise, it's pretty accurate with vehicle detection.
The way my side mirrors are positioned, the blind spot monitor kicks in once I can no longer see the car next to me. The Mazda5 is small, so when the monitor trips an alert, I can typically spot the obstacle with a quick head check. That's not to say Goshers' solution isn't necessary in a more compact vehicle. It doesn't offer as much utility as it might in a more massive ride, but I do appreciate the extra layer of protection.
When it comes to crossovers, pick-ups, big sedans or mini-vans, blind spot detection is even more useful. The system's price tag is reasonable and it performs well. Proper installation is imperative of course, so it'd probably be best to have a professional tackle the process before you start drilling into your bumper.
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
I never experienced that with any factory implementation, but my time in a 2ndGen MS3 was quite limited. I also don't usually go down narrower roads in the press cars either, so that may be why.
I only found one company that makes it aftermarket. Mazda offers a system in Japan, but I haven't quite found a way to look up the part numbers and get them to the US quite yet. The around view monitor systems don't have sensors, its just four cameras.. My wife has it on her Leaf and I love it.
So far the aftermarket HUD units I've found only connect to your smartphone. Navdy is releasing one soon and we're looking into that. I love HUDs though.
As for the automatic sliding doors, its a factory option on Japanese models. I've yet to speak to anyone at Mazda USA that's too familiar with the JDM implementations to figure it out. That and my wife's previous car, a 2011 VW Routan had power sliding doors and I found them more annoying after a while since the car had to be in park for them to work, so you couldn't just have your foot on the break, let someone out and keep going. They were also slower than the manual ones too.
The dynojet is calibrated properly. If her car is a automatic, that could be why. The 5-speed auto sucks quite a bit of power and fun from the car and is tuned mostly for economy. There's also more powerloss through the torque converter as well. It could be they chose a middle number that was representative for the manual and the auto. The 2.5 MZR makes varying levels of power in every car, the Mazda5's 157hp is the lowest of all I believe. I'm also barely above sea level too.
Which Prius? The current Toyota HUD is awful in the Prius and the RX350. Its very pixelated and single color. If you want your mind blown, go check out the HUD in the Hyundai Genesis, any GM vehicle, BMW, Mercedes, etc... They're full color and offer navigation, radio information, driver assists, etc... I love them in every car.