2014 Mazda5 Sport: Tom's Hardware's Project Car Update

Adding LED Interior Lights
How about an easier upgrade? Changing your interior lights isn't nearly as intimidating, and you can swap in LED bulbs to get the same crisp white lighting seen in Audis, for example.
We auditioned two sets of replacement bulbs in the Mazda5. The first set was cheap; it came from Ebay and included lights for the two front sockets, the middle dome, the trunk compartment and the license plate. All told, we spent about $20 and used the whole set for a while. I just wasn't happy with it, though. Before long, I sourced a set of Sylvania ZEVO LED replacement bulbs. They're more expensive, but the quality justifies extra expense.
None of the eBay bulbs fit well enough for us to consider them direct replacements. The front map lights were too large to fit into the factory sockets without a fair amount of force. Installed, they provided crisp white light. But the shape of the bulbs looked off when we glanced up at them.
Sylvania’s ZEVO bulbs were a much better fit, shaped just like the factory incandescents and sized to fit more precisely. They're a truer replacement, to be sure.
If you’re going to swap the stock lights out, spend a little extra and get Sylvania's ZEVO replacement bulbs. Cheaper alternatives may promise five LEDs per bulb, but their fitment is terrible for reflector-based interior lights that rely on a certain shape for optimal lighting.
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
I never experienced that with any factory implementation, but my time in a 2ndGen MS3 was quite limited. I also don't usually go down narrower roads in the press cars either, so that may be why.
I only found one company that makes it aftermarket. Mazda offers a system in Japan, but I haven't quite found a way to look up the part numbers and get them to the US quite yet. The around view monitor systems don't have sensors, its just four cameras.. My wife has it on her Leaf and I love it.
So far the aftermarket HUD units I've found only connect to your smartphone. Navdy is releasing one soon and we're looking into that. I love HUDs though.
As for the automatic sliding doors, its a factory option on Japanese models. I've yet to speak to anyone at Mazda USA that's too familiar with the JDM implementations to figure it out. That and my wife's previous car, a 2011 VW Routan had power sliding doors and I found them more annoying after a while since the car had to be in park for them to work, so you couldn't just have your foot on the break, let someone out and keep going. They were also slower than the manual ones too.
The dynojet is calibrated properly. If her car is a automatic, that could be why. The 5-speed auto sucks quite a bit of power and fun from the car and is tuned mostly for economy. There's also more powerloss through the torque converter as well. It could be they chose a middle number that was representative for the manual and the auto. The 2.5 MZR makes varying levels of power in every car, the Mazda5's 157hp is the lowest of all I believe. I'm also barely above sea level too.
Which Prius? The current Toyota HUD is awful in the Prius and the RX350. Its very pixelated and single color. If you want your mind blown, go check out the HUD in the Hyundai Genesis, any GM vehicle, BMW, Mercedes, etc... They're full color and offer navigation, radio information, driver assists, etc... I love them in every car.