Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

CPU Benchmarks

As we take our first look at processor performance using a fairly real-world combination of settings, bear in mind that we're testing with the single-player campaign. The multiplayer component of this game, like Battlefield 3, is likely much less forgiving of CPU bottlenecks. With that said, these numbers are still very much relevant, so long as you use them in context.

At least in the single-player game, Medal of Honor Warfighter goes relatively easy on host processing resources, as much of its load is graphics-based. Even a dual-core CPU with Hyper-Threading (the Core i3) sustains performance similar to Intel's much more expensive Core i7-3960X.

Dropping to a dual-core Pentium or an Athlon II X2 240 has a greater effect on minimum frame rates, as the processor isn't able to feed the graphics card fast enough during demanding scenes. Only the entry-level Athlon II holds back average and minimum performance.

Given our findings in AMD FX-8350 Review: Does Piledriver Fix Bulldozer's Flaws?, which show AMD's newest processor trailing Sandy and Ivy Bridge-based CPUs in processor-bound workloads and tied in graphics-bound tests, it's interesting to see the FX-8350 with a slight lead in average and minimum frame rates.