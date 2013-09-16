Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Getting The Most Out Of Haswell: Value With Core i7-4770K

DDR3-2133 is the performance king on Intel’s platform, and Mushkin’s CAS 9 rating at this high data rate makes it the performance choice for people who should probably be buying a discrete graphics card anyway. On the other hand, scaling is tight and narrow on Intel's more modest graphics processor, once again leaching benefit away from Mushkin's victory.

G.Skill’s RipjawsX DDR3-1866 CAS 10 attains the best performance-per-dollar of the high-end modules in today’s test, and its 5% gain over the stock modules can definitely be seen at the HD Graphics 4600’s low frame rates. Better still, those able to reach our overclock settings will increase that performance gain to 9%.