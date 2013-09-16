Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Crucial Ballistix Tactical DDR3-1866

Two 8 GB modules rated at DDR3-1866 CAS 9 make up Crucial’s 16 GB Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX0. Though its Web store uses sparsely-labeled packaging, our shopping experience turns up an additional data sticker on its designed-for-resale kits.

Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9, Crucial makes it easy to configure DDR3-1867 through XMP. The low 1.50 V rating would allow non-overclocking motherboards to also support its higher data rate, except that those same motherboards typically lack XMP configuration capability. Like the other products in this round-up, Ballastix Tactical is designed exclusively for the enthusiast PC market.

Crucial DRAM has a limited lifetime warranty.