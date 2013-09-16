Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Test Settings And Overclocking
|Test System Configuration
|AMD CPU
|AMD A10-6800K (Richland): 4.1-4.4 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM2, Overclocked to 4.50 GHz at 1.425 V
|Intel CPU
|Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.5-3.9 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, LGA 1150, Overclocked to 4.50 GHz at 1.25 V
|AMD Motherboard
|Asus F2A85-V Pro Rev 1.03, BIOS 6104 (05/08/2013)
|Intel Motherboard
|Asus Z87-Pro Rev 1.02, BIOS 1007 (05/17/2013)
|AMD Graphics
|Integrated Radeon HD 8670D, 0.84 GHz
|Intel Graphics
|Integrated HD Graphics 4600, 1.25 GHz
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 Defaults
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64
|AMD Platform
|AMD Catalyst 13.4
|Intel Graphics
|Version 9.18.10.3111
|Intel Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
When we heard that AMD’s previous-generation motherboards would work with its new-generation processors, we were happy to pull out Asus’ top-overclocking F2A85-V Pro and give it a simple BIOS update.
Our Asus Z87-Pro sample already had firmware of similar vintage to the F2A85-V Pro’s update, so we left it alone.
Scuttlebutt says that AMD’s A10-6800K reaches 4.5 GHz without much effort, but our sample needed 1.425 V to achieve complete stability. It would easily run 4.4 GHz at 1.30 V, so perhaps 4.5 GHz wasn’t a good target?
The problem with 4.4 GHz was that we didn’t want to give the firm a frequency handicap in an article that includes Intel. Our Core i7-4770K was easily running 4.5 GHz at 1.250 V maximum, and we began testing before AMD's sample arrived.
And so the test began with the Intel processor at 4.50 GHz, secure in the knowledge that both CPUs would support DDR3-2400 via overclocking. Two of the kits were DDR3-2400-rated. And one of the kits would even run at DDR3-2666.
|Best DRAM Timings at 1.65 V: Intel Core i7-4770K
|Max MT/s 12-15-15-35
|DDR3-2400 Optimized
|DDR3-2133 Optimized
|DDR3-1866 Optimized
|DDR3-1600 Optimized
|Adata XPG V2 AX3U2400W8G11-DMV
|2400
|11-12-11-30
|10-11-10-27
|9-9-9-24
|7-8-8-21
|AMD Gamer Series AG316G2130U2K
|2133
|11-13-12-30
|10-11-10-27
|9-10-9-24
|8-8-8-21
|Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX0
|2133
|Failed
|9-10-10-27
|8-8-8-24
|7-7-7-21
|G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL
|2400
|11-12-12-30
|9-10-10-27
|8-9-9-24
|7-8-8-21
|Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R
|2400
|10-12-11-30
|9-10-9-27
|8-9-9-24
|7-8-8-21
|Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C0KRD
|2666
|10-12-11-30
|9-10-10-27
|8-9-9-24
|7-8-7-21
AMD’s Richland-based A10 pushed better timings out of these modules at several settings, but its integrated graphics engine was not stable at DDR3-2400. After several attempts to adjust memory controller and DRAM voltage to compensate that instability, I eventually found that increasing the APU from the stock 1.20 V to 1.50 V granted temporary stability. This allowed theoretical XMP-2400 performance data to be gathered on the AMD platform, but you’ll see those results discredited throughout the article.
|Best DRAM Timings at 1.65 V: AMD A10-6800K
|Max MT/s 12-15-15-35
|DDR3-2400 Optimized
|DDR3-2133 Optimized
|DDR3-1866 Optimized
|DDR3-1600 Optimized
|Adata XPG V2 AX3U2400W8G11-DMV
|2133
|Failed
|10-11-10-27
|8-9-9-24
|7-8-7-21
|AMD Gamer Series AG316G2130U2K
|2133
|Failed
|10-11-10-27
|8-10-9-24
|8-8-8-21
|Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX0
|2133
|Failed
|9-10-9-27
|8-8-8-24
|7-7-7-21
|G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL
|2133
|Failed
|9-10-9-27
|8-9-8-24
|7-8-7-21
|Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R
|2133
|Failed
|9-10-9-27
|8-9-8-24
|7-8-7-21
|Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C0KRD
|2133
|Failed
|9-10-9-27
|8-9-8-24
|7-8-7-21
The System Builder Marathon gaming suite is easily adapted to integrated graphics performance evaluation by lowering its resolution and/or details to Intel HD Graphics 4600-compliant levels. The HD 8760D won’t even break a sweat.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Sec. Fraps Test Settings: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF)
|F1 2012
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Settings: High Quality Preset, No AA
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Sec. Fraps Test Settings: Medium Quality Defualts (4x AA, 0x AF)
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Settings: Medium Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Anyway, I am reasonably sure you could tighten the timings on the Ripjaws considerably, if this is the case with this specific kit, there is NO reason to get the Mushkins...
How can we give an advantage or two to Intel?
Let's overclock both cpus. So Intel is getting 1GHz extra from it's default frequency while AMD only gets 400MHz. Then we call this fair.
Let's lower the resolution and graphics. That way the benchmarks will be less gpu intensive and Intel's much better cpu will make things look more even.
Not to mention the instability problems with AMD and 2400MHz memory, the problem reaching 4.5GHz. We all know that AMD is unstable and hot. Nice job. You are pros in what you are doing. But off course you where just testing memory here. Yeah right. You lowered the resolution even lower than 1366X768 which is the resolution for hdready displays. I guess lowering the resolution and overclocking was necessary so that Intel gpu can reach 30fps in all tests. Nice work.
Next time try 800X600 and overclock with LN2.
Thomas, I know it would have involved more work, but wouldn't the right thing to do have been to reset the overclock target to 4.4ghz?
You'd have been in safer territory not to have overclocked at all, if the overclock was not the same for each testing.
Additionally for the record, the very reason some of these overclockers are experiencing such high heat levels are they're overclocking the CPUs memory controller from the very beginning of their overclocking, by attempting to run memory past the design specifications of the CPU right out of the box, that may have been partly the reason you couldn't get past 4.4ghz with acceptable voltage with the A10-6800K.
These memory manufacturers never claimed their memory could be run at higher multiplier overclock levels as they were only tested, and supposedly guaranteed at the stock CPU speed capabilities at the factory, they never guaranteed they would run stably at 45x or beyond, multiplier ranges in the first place.
I have yet to see the first memory claim that BrandX not only can run 2400mhz but can run it at a 50x multiplier for Intel or 25x for AMD, to reach 5.0ghz or for that matter 45x or 22.5x for your 4.5ghz target.
So actually just because you can push the memory to make these tests doesn't mean that running memory speeds way past the CPUs memory controllers design specifications is a safe 24/7 run solution to advise others is seemingly OK, but that is exactly what a lot of users take away from these type of tests.
Just because someone can, doesn't necessarily mean they should, for the longevity of their hardware, isn't THGs responsibility on a higher level than that?
I almost think Nvidia and Intel had some nice discussions and deals to keep Iris out of the desktop.
Just a hunch...
I hope they are feeding you buddy and letting you out once in a while !!
Its time they let you loose on another serious overclocking campaign too.
Chris ... get this man a big can of liquid nitrogen, 2 cartons of coke, a box of mars bars and a mobile hot dog vendor for the day ... time to reward crash.
:)