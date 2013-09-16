Trending

Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

By

Graphics workloads love fast memory. But how much difference can a desktop-oriented kit have on gaming performance with Intel's HD Graphics 4600 or AMD's Radeon HD 8670D? We test six 16 GB kits, two all the way up to DDR3-2400 to find out.

Test Settings And Overclocking

Test System Configuration
AMD CPUAMD A10-6800K (Richland): 4.1-4.4 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM2, Overclocked to 4.50 GHz at 1.425 V
Intel CPUIntel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.5-3.9 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, LGA 1150, Overclocked to 4.50 GHz at 1.25 V
AMD MotherboardAsus F2A85-V Pro Rev 1.03, BIOS 6104 (05/08/2013)
Intel MotherboardAsus Z87-Pro Rev 1.02, BIOS 1007 (05/17/2013)
AMD GraphicsIntegrated Radeon HD 8670D, 0.84 GHz
Intel GraphicsIntegrated HD Graphics 4600, 1.25 GHz
RAMG.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 Defaults
Hard DriveSamsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerCorsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64
AMD PlatformAMD Catalyst 13.4
Intel GraphicsVersion 9.18.10.3111
Intel ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.0.1017

When we heard that AMD’s previous-generation motherboards would work with its new-generation processors, we were happy to pull out Asus’ top-overclocking F2A85-V Pro and give it a simple BIOS update.

Our Asus Z87-Pro sample already had firmware of similar vintage to the F2A85-V Pro’s update, so we left it alone.

Scuttlebutt says that AMD’s A10-6800K reaches 4.5 GHz without much effort, but our sample needed 1.425 V to achieve complete stability. It would easily run 4.4 GHz at 1.30 V, so perhaps 4.5 GHz wasn’t a good target?

The problem with 4.4 GHz was that we didn’t want to give the firm a frequency handicap in an article that includes Intel. Our Core i7-4770K was easily running 4.5 GHz at 1.250 V maximum, and we began testing before AMD's sample arrived.

And so the test began with the Intel processor at 4.50 GHz, secure in the knowledge that both CPUs would support DDR3-2400 via overclocking. Two of the kits were DDR3-2400-rated. And one of the kits would even run at DDR3-2666.

Best DRAM Timings at 1.65 V: Intel Core i7-4770K
Max MT/s 12-15-15-35DDR3-2400 OptimizedDDR3-2133 OptimizedDDR3-1866 OptimizedDDR3-1600 Optimized
Adata XPG V2 AX3U2400W8G11-DMV240011-12-11-3010-11-10-279-9-9-247-8-8-21
AMD Gamer Series AG316G2130U2K213311-13-12-3010-11-10-279-10-9-248-8-8-21
Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX02133Failed9-10-10-278-8-8-247-7-7-21
G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL240011-12-12-309-10-10-278-9-9-247-8-8-21
Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R240010-12-11-309-10-9-278-9-9-247-8-8-21
Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C0KRD266610-12-11-309-10-10-278-9-9-247-8-7-21

AMD’s Richland-based A10 pushed better timings out of these modules at several settings, but its integrated graphics engine was not stable at DDR3-2400. After several attempts to adjust memory controller and DRAM voltage to compensate that instability, I eventually found that increasing the APU from the stock 1.20 V to 1.50 V granted temporary stability. This allowed theoretical XMP-2400 performance data to be gathered on the AMD platform, but you’ll see those results discredited throughout the article.

Best DRAM Timings at 1.65 V: AMD A10-6800K
Max MT/s 12-15-15-35DDR3-2400 OptimizedDDR3-2133 OptimizedDDR3-1866 OptimizedDDR3-1600 Optimized
Adata XPG V2 AX3U2400W8G11-DMV2133Failed10-11-10-278-9-9-247-8-7-21
AMD Gamer Series AG316G2130U2K2133Failed10-11-10-278-10-9-248-8-8-21
Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX02133Failed9-10-9-278-8-8-247-7-7-21
G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL2133Failed9-10-9-278-9-8-247-8-7-21
Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R2133Failed9-10-9-278-9-8-247-8-7-21
Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C0KRD2133Failed9-10-9-278-9-8-247-8-7-21

The System Builder Marathon gaming suite is easily adapted to integrated graphics performance evaluation by lowering its resolution and/or details to Intel HD Graphics 4600-compliant levels. The HD 8760D won’t even break a sweat.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Battlefield 3Campaign Mode, "Going Hunting" 90-Sec. Fraps Test Settings: Medium Quality Defaults (No AA, 4x AF)
F1 2012Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Settings: High Quality Preset, No AA
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimUpdate 1.5.26, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25-Sec. Fraps Test Settings: Medium Quality Defualts (4x AA, 0x AF)
Far Cry 3V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Settings: Medium Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
SiSoftware Sandra 2013Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Cryptography, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
