Haswell And Richland Memory Scaling: Picking A 16 GB DDR3 Kit

Test Settings And Overclocking

Test System Configuration AMD CPU AMD A10-6800K (Richland): 4.1-4.4 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM2, Overclocked to 4.50 GHz at 1.425 V Intel CPU Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.5-3.9 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, LGA 1150, Overclocked to 4.50 GHz at 1.25 V AMD Motherboard Asus F2A85-V Pro Rev 1.03, BIOS 6104 (05/08/2013) Intel Motherboard Asus Z87-Pro Rev 1.02, BIOS 1007 (05/17/2013) AMD Graphics Integrated Radeon HD 8670D, 0.84 GHz Intel Graphics Integrated HD Graphics 4600, 1.25 GHz RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 Defaults Hard Drive Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 AMD Platform AMD Catalyst 13.4 Intel Graphics Version 9.18.10.3111 Intel Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

When we heard that AMD’s previous-generation motherboards would work with its new-generation processors, we were happy to pull out Asus’ top-overclocking F2A85-V Pro and give it a simple BIOS update.

Our Asus Z87-Pro sample already had firmware of similar vintage to the F2A85-V Pro’s update, so we left it alone.

Scuttlebutt says that AMD’s A10-6800K reaches 4.5 GHz without much effort, but our sample needed 1.425 V to achieve complete stability. It would easily run 4.4 GHz at 1.30 V, so perhaps 4.5 GHz wasn’t a good target?

The problem with 4.4 GHz was that we didn’t want to give the firm a frequency handicap in an article that includes Intel. Our Core i7-4770K was easily running 4.5 GHz at 1.250 V maximum, and we began testing before AMD's sample arrived.

And so the test began with the Intel processor at 4.50 GHz, secure in the knowledge that both CPUs would support DDR3-2400 via overclocking. Two of the kits were DDR3-2400-rated. And one of the kits would even run at DDR3-2666.

Best DRAM Timings at 1.65 V: Intel Core i7-4770K Max MT/s 12-15-15-35 DDR3-2400 Optimized DDR3-2133 Optimized DDR3-1866 Optimized DDR3-1600 Optimized Adata XPG V2 AX3U2400W8G11-DMV 2400 11-12-11-30 10-11-10-27 9-9-9-24 7-8-8-21 AMD Gamer Series AG316G2130U2K 2133 11-13-12-30 10-11-10-27 9-10-9-24 8-8-8-21 Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX0 2133 Failed 9-10-10-27 8-8-8-24 7-7-7-21 G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL 2400 11-12-12-30 9-10-10-27 8-9-9-24 7-8-8-21 Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R 2400 10-12-11-30 9-10-9-27 8-9-9-24 7-8-8-21 Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C0KRD 2666 10-12-11-30 9-10-10-27 8-9-9-24 7-8-7-21

AMD’s Richland-based A10 pushed better timings out of these modules at several settings, but its integrated graphics engine was not stable at DDR3-2400. After several attempts to adjust memory controller and DRAM voltage to compensate that instability, I eventually found that increasing the APU from the stock 1.20 V to 1.50 V granted temporary stability. This allowed theoretical XMP-2400 performance data to be gathered on the AMD platform, but you’ll see those results discredited throughout the article.

Best DRAM Timings at 1.65 V: AMD A10-6800K Max MT/s 12-15-15-35 DDR3-2400 Optimized DDR3-2133 Optimized DDR3-1866 Optimized DDR3-1600 Optimized Adata XPG V2 AX3U2400W8G11-DMV 2133 Failed 10-11-10-27 8-9-9-24 7-8-7-21 AMD Gamer Series AG316G2130U2K 2133 Failed 10-11-10-27 8-10-9-24 8-8-8-21 Crucial Ballistix Tactical BLT2KIT8G3D1869DT1TX0 2133 Failed 9-10-9-27 8-8-8-24 7-7-7-21 G.Skill Ripjaws X F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL 2133 Failed 9-10-9-27 8-9-8-24 7-8-7-21 Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R 2133 Failed 9-10-9-27 8-9-8-24 7-8-7-21 Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C0KRD 2133 Failed 9-10-9-27 8-9-8-24 7-8-7-21

The System Builder Marathon gaming suite is easily adapted to integrated graphics performance evaluation by lowering its resolution and/or details to Intel HD Graphics 4600-compliant levels. The HD 8760D won’t even break a sweat.