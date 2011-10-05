Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: 3DMark And PCMark
Factory-overclocked graphics cards give the microATX system a huge performance advantage in 3DMark, which gives us the illusion that it's 3.8 GHz stock processor (running that fast because Asus' UEFI settings sneakily make it so) thrashes the full-sized SBM build’s 4.5 GHz overclock.
We noted that the full-sized system’s cards could not be overclocked by a noticeable amount beyond their stock 772 MHz setting. But the liquid-cooled cards shoot all the way up to 950 MHz with complete stability. A huge 4.75 GHz CPU frequency pushes the microATX machine’s performance even further, making it absolutely unapproachable in 3DMark by the ATX machine.
A small bump in SSD performance gives the microATX build a similarly small bump in its overall PCMark score. A better overclock is worth around three times as much performance leadership.
Overclocking doesn’t help these single-SSD machines, though older System Builder Marathon systems have realized better storage scores from improved (software-based) RAID performance.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.