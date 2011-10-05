Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra
Standard and microATX machines show similar performance in non-overclocked trim, suggesting that both machines push the same Intel Turbo Boost ratios when memory is set to “XMP” mode. XMP mode is an overclock-oriented setting, so this type of CPU optimization is par for the course.
Overclocking is a far different story, as our full-sized motherboard had great difficulty supplying the increased voltage we needed to reach a high CPU frequency. A microATX win doesn’t surprise us, since the board had a larger voltage regulator.
Though several of our memory articles have shown little performance advantage for data rates exceeding DDR3-1600, Sandra Memory Bandwidth always shows the performance improvements that we might not otherwise be able to realize in real-world apps.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.