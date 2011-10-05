Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Standard and microATX machines show similar performance in non-overclocked trim, suggesting that both machines push the same Intel Turbo Boost ratios when memory is set to “XMP” mode. XMP mode is an overclock-oriented setting, so this type of CPU optimization is par for the course.

Overclocking is a far different story, as our full-sized motherboard had great difficulty supplying the increased voltage we needed to reach a high CPU frequency. A microATX win doesn’t surprise us, since the board had a larger voltage regulator.

Though several of our memory articles have shown little performance advantage for data rates exceeding DDR3-1600, Sandra Memory Bandwidth always shows the performance improvements that we might not otherwise be able to realize in real-world apps.