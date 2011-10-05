Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: Crysis And F1 2010
Crysis has a history of benefiting from nearly any improved component, from drives (faster progress saves) to CPUs and memory upgrades. This is especially true at medium settings (High Quality), where the graphics cards are not taxed enough to reach their limits.
The order of performance persists at Very High quality, though we actually expected the smaller machine’s higher-frequency graphics cards to prove more advantageous.
F1 2010 shows the results we were hoping to see in Crysis: at the game’s higher test settings, the microATX machine’s higher GPU clock allows it to lead over the overclocked SBM PC’s faster CPU. Overclocking the microATX build makes it a true performance monster.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.