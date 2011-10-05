Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: Crysis And F1 2010

Crysis has a history of benefiting from nearly any improved component, from drives (faster progress saves) to CPUs and memory upgrades. This is especially true at medium settings (High Quality), where the graphics cards are not taxed enough to reach their limits.

The order of performance persists at Very High quality, though we actually expected the smaller machine’s higher-frequency graphics cards to prove more advantageous.

F1 2010 shows the results we were hoping to see in Crysis: at the game’s higher test settings, the microATX machine’s higher GPU clock allows it to lead over the overclocked SBM PC’s faster CPU. Overclocking the microATX build makes it a true performance monster.